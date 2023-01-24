Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Thursday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Oscar Flores-Esparza, 28, of the 1600 block of Stevens Avenue, Elkhart, was arrested at 9:30 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Flores-Esparza was held without bond.
Carrie E. Handshoe, 42, of the 400 block of Water Street, Avilla, was arrested at 1:32 a.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Handshoe was held without bond.
Saul Hernandez-Garcia, 44, no address provided, was arrested at 7:39 p.m. Thursday by Ligonier police on a charge of operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a Class C misdemeanor. Hernandez-Garcia was held without bond.
Matthew L. Hisey, 45, of the 1300 block of East Railroad Street, Wawaka, was arrested at 9:38 p.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on charges of theft-shoplifting with a prior, unrelated conviction for theft or conversion, a Level 6 felony; and criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor. No bond information provided.
Gary D. Chaffins, 35, of the 1000 block of C.R. 5, Corunna, was arrested at 2:50 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Chaffins was held without bond.
Shelby A. Corey, 36, of the 1700 block of Phillip Street, Auburn, was arrested at 1:27 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Corey was held without bond.
Tiffany A. Jackson, 25, of the 100 block of South State Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 7;35 a.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Jackson was held without bond.
Kevin J. Jones, 26, of the 6200 block of Pheasant Pass, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 1:26 p.m. Friday on a court order. No charging information provided. Jones was held without bond.
Ryan J. Kilburn, 29, of the 600 block of Wedgewood Place, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:39 a.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 tears, a Class A misdemeanor. Kilburn was released on his own recognizance.
Cammie T. Weaver, 27, of the 200 block of East Highland Street, Albion, was arrested at 3:39 p.m. Friday on a probation violation charge, a Level 6 felony. Weaver was held without bond.
Jeremy A. Worthington, 35, of the 100 block of East Plymouth Street, Bremen, was arrested at 12:44 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Worthington was held on $25,000 bond.
Ashely A. Elwaer, 34, of the 500 block of South Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 7:26 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 6 felony; operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor; operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class C misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more. Elwaer was held without bond.
Michael L. Reinig, 29, of the 1200 block of South Martin Street, Ligonier, was booked at 9:34 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Class B misdemeanor charge. No further charging information provided.
Jorge A. Villanueva, 52, of the 1900 block of Elkhart County Road, Ligonier, was arrested at 1:35 a.m. Sunday by Ligonier police on a charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 6 felony; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor. Villanueva was held without bond.
Terry W. Yoder, 34, of the 13700 block of C.R. 44, Millersburg, was arrested at 2:51 a.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a charge of false informing/reporting, a Class B misdemeanor. Yoder was released on his own recognizance.
Cody A. Gates, 28, of the 500 block of Dowling Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 5:26 p.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on charges of forgery, a Level 6 felony; and counterfeiting and application fraud. Gates was held without bond.
Robert E. Rockey, 35, of the 7300 block of North Albion Street, Wawakwa, was arrested at 11:42 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Rockey was held without bond.
