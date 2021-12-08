STROH — For the last five Thursday nights, a group of Stroh Lions Club members have been making their way to the community room that’s part of Stroh Fire Station each week night to set up shop in the building’s kitchen.
It’s part of the club’s annual fundraising efforts, where members make and sell peanut brittle.
Each Thursday night for nearly a month and a half, a handful of the club’s members arrive early and pull out four large pots they keep in the building’s kitchen. They fill those pots with sugar, corn syrup and water, and place them on one of two stoves in the kitchen. With the heat on medium-high, they start heating the mixture, stirring the whole time as they carefully watch candy thermometers. Once the mixture in each of those pots reaches 240 degrees, they add a couple of cups of peanuts and allow the mixture to continue to cook.
Stroh Lions Club members have been making peanut brittle they sell in the community for decades. In fact, they’ve been making it for so long now, no one this night actually remembers when it got started or how.
Club member Kent Tracey is in charge of this year’s peanut brittle production. It’s an important event for the club.
“This is our biggest fundraiser of the year,” he said. “We do this and a couple of pancake sausage breakfasts, but the peanut brittle sales will more than double what we make with the other two events.”
Worried about supply chain issues, Tracey said club members started gathering up supplies for the candy late this summer. That started when they ordered 150 pounds of peanuts, typical for a Lions Club candy drive. Then, this past fall, they started stockpiling the rest of the ingredients they needed, the sugar, the corn syrup and the butter.
Club members start making the peanut brittle in early November and make about two dozen batches a night. Within 24 hours after being made, the peanut brittle is placed on counters around town up for sale. It doesn’t take long for that candy to sell out.
On average, they make about 25 batches of peanut brittle a night. That amounts to more than a hundred 7-ounce bags of finished peanut brittle. Several local stores carry the candy for the club.
Stories abound of people who return to Stroh each year about this time just to buy Lions Club peanut brittle. One customer use to make the trip to buy 75 bags of candy a year from the club.
Back in the kitchen, club members stir each pot of candy carefully, watching candy thermometers slowly climb. Once the peanuts are added, they cook the golden brown mixture to just the right temperature, about 300 degrees, before pulling those pots from the heat, and carrying them to the other side of the kitchen. Once there, club members add the last two ingredients — butter, and then a bit of baking soda.
The Stroh Lions Club has been a part of the Stroh Community since 1951 and still has about 30 club members.
Once the candy is ready, it’s poured out of the pans into buttered aluminum pans. The candy is coaxed into spreading out before it’s allowed to cool. Then each pot is washed out, dried, and refilled with sugar, water, and corn syrup, ready to start the whole process again. In one night, one single pan may be used to cook as many as five or six batches of candy.
Once cooled, the pans are brought over to a table where another group of club members sit near several small scales, ready to start bagging up, weighing, and labeling the peanut brittle. A quick tap on the top of the candy with a gloved hand shatters it into smaller, bite-sized pieces, ready to be packaged
Occasionally, a club member will sneak a small piece of peanut brittle into his mouth just to taste it. They call this part of the process quality control.
“Gotta make sure it’s good,” said club member Rod Perkins.
This past Thursday was the last night this year they would be making candy. The goal is to produce just enough candy that every bag is sold.
“We want to leave the people hungry, so they look forward to it again next year,” said Aaron Pfafman, a club member tasked with tending one of the boiling pots of candy this evening.
Money raised from the sale of the peanut brittle is used to help purchase food baskets each holiday season for Stroh’s elderly and shut-in population. They also use the money to help support the local fire department, fund little league programs and support the Leo Club at Prairie Heights High School. They also help families afford new eyeglasses and use the money to help make improvements around town.
“Service is at the heart of almost everything we do,” Tracey said. “We try to look at what’s needed around here and then help.”
