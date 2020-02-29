LAGRANGE — Sitting in the front seat of his LaGrange Police Department cruiser, watching traffic move in and out of LaGrange along U.S. 20, LaGrange Deputy Marshal Nic Dubea said he sees trouble brewing on the horizon.
Over the last couple of months, Dubea said he’s seen a dramatic increase in the number of traffic stops police are making where used hypodermic needles are being uncovered.
He worries that means one thing — that heroin is coming to LaGrange County.
Heroin use, according to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, has been on the rise in the U.S. since 2007, and Indiana has not been immune from that epidemic, with the drug ravaging both urban and rural areas alike in the Hoosier state.
Some studies point to Cincinnati as an early heroin epicenter in the U.S. and the effects of that drug abuse had already spilled over into the small rural communities in southern Indiana. Since then, heroin abuse in Indiana has grown and is now clustered around cities like Evansville, Fort Wayne, Gary, Hammond, Indianapolis and South Bend. But it continues to make inroads into the smaller nearby communities.
Up to his point, heroin arrests have been relatively rare in LaGrange County, but that appears to be changing.
During the early morning hours of Feb. 9, police from several local agencies raided a home just outside of LaGrange and arrested 10 people on a variety of drug charges. But during that raid, officers found a sandwich-sized plastic bag filled with brown powdered heroin — 5.3 ounces to be exact — enough heroin for several hundreds hits. Dubea admitted finding that large of an amount of heroin in one place surprised even him.
“We’ve had a couple of arrests for small amounts of heroin before, but nothing like this,” he explained.
One thing that caught Dubea’s attention was that three of the 10 people arrested that night had Elkhart addresses. Elkhart authorities, like LaGrange County police, are struggling to control a methamphetamine problem but admit they too are starting to see heroin with increasing frequency.
“We do have pockets of heroin, no doubt about that,” said Elkhart County Prosecutor Vicki Bender. “But we’re not seeing it with the regularity as what we are seeing with meth.”
Bender said she believes the heroin that is coming into Elkhart County is coming from the west, namely South Bend.
“One of biggest challenges is St. Joe County,” she explained. “St. Joe County (South Bend) has now become one of the state’s heroin centers. It really has become a hub.”
According to the DOJ, the heroin found in northern Indiana is coming from Mexico — Mexican brown powdered heroin and black tar heroin. This, they say, is available because of the proximity and ease of transportation of the drugs in and out of Chicago.
That online report goes on to say that heroin abuse and availability are still increasing in Chicago, which typically results in increased heroin abuse in Indiana. Heroin is now identified as the second greatest drug threat facing Chicago law enforcement. And heroin abuse indicators, such as treatment admissions and documented overdoses, continue to climb, according to the Chicago-based Community Epidemiology Work Group.
Meth trafficking and abuse still dominate the drug culture in northeast Indiana, and it dominates law enforcement efforts. Meth has long been the illicit drug of choice across the area, said Richard Synder, LaGrange’s Town Marshal.
But drug habits and drug abuse trends change over time, he added. Ten years ago, Snyder said he and other law enforcement officers around the area made dozens of arrests each week of people making homemade, one-pot batches of meth.
The recipe for that drug was relatively simple and easy to learn. The drug required only a few key ingredients, such as pseudoephedrine medication, lantern fuel, lithium batteries, and liquid drain cleaner, just to name a few. But state officials responded to the problem by making it harder to purchases the amount of pseudoephedrine needed without raising suspicion. That law required people who purchased those across the counter drugs first provide the state with identification. The state also limited the amount of cold medication any individual could purchase at a time, stemming the tide.
But then the drug culture changed.
Mexican and South American drug cartels started flooding American markets with methamphetamine produced cheaply in large batches. And it remains the drug of choice today.
Police rarely find anyone cooking meth nowadays. Instead, baggies of crystal meth are commonplace.
“Crystal meth is still king,” said Tracy Harker, chief deputy at the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office. “We haven’t seen anyone making a one-pot batch for some time and the reason is the crystal is readily available and easy to get. The cost is down, and it’s just easier for people to get it. That way they don’t have to take the chance of going to a drug store to buy the Sudafed.”
The culture has changed too in the way most people abuse the meth. Addicts used to smoke meth to get high, but nowadays, more seem to be injecting the drug with a needle. And the suppliers have responded to that demand by making drugs available preloaded in syringes. Harker said it’s not unrealistic to believe the availability of all those used needles could prompt more people to start using heroin, too.
The sudden explosion of found needles creates another problem for local law enforcement departments, that is how to keep their officers and other first responders safe from the danger those used needles present.
In southern Indiana, a dramatic increase in heroin use and shared needles in 2015 lead to an outbreak of HIV and Hepatitis C. That epidemic only subsided when a needle exchange program was implemented.
If a suspect under arrest fails to tell an officer he or she is carrying a hidden used needle in his or her pocket, the officer is then at risk for accidental exposure to diseases like HIV and Hepatitis C, Harker said. Gloves help but don’t always stop an accidental exposure.
Finally, another added danger is the cartels are sometimes dusting drugs, both meth and heroin, with other drugs such as fentanyl. According to the Center for Disease Control, pharmaceutical fentanyl is a synthetic opioid pain reliever, approved for treating severe pain, typically found with advanced cancer cases. Fentanyl is 50-100 times more potent than morphine, and hundreds of times more potent than heroin, but it is now increasingly being diverted for misuse and abuse in the United States.
Minuscule amounts of fentanyl can quickly depress respiratory function and cause death. Fentanyl also can easily be absorbed through direct contact. That’s why the CDC recommends first responders wear gloves, masks, and respirators when dealing with suspected fentanyl.
Dubea said that’s prompted he and other officers to use extra caution when dealing with any illicit drugs found during police operations. Cartels dust meth and heroin with fentanyl as a way of increasing the high the drugs provide, and as a means of quickly hooking customers. Some are even deliberately mixing fentanyl with meth, heroin, and cocaine for the ultimate high.
“They call it a hotshot,” he said.
While drug overdoses have been rare in the area, most police officers now carry the opioid overdose reversal drug Narcan just in case. The drug can be used to reverse the efforts of a heroin overdose if administered in time.
So, at this point, it’s a waiting game for Dubea to see what comes next. He fears the 5.35-ounce bag of heroin found during February’s raid of a LaGrange County home is only the tip the heroin iceberg he thinks is headed this way.
