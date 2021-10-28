AVILLA — The town of Avilla will soon be getting a new coffee shop.
Construction is now underway on East Albion Street in Avilla, which will be the future site of Biggby Coffee, a coffeeshop chain based in Lansing, Michigan.
The Avilla location, which will be located between Dollar General and the Parkview Health facility just west of S.R. 3, will be the first Biggby location in Noble County.
“It’s too early to announce an opening date, but we’ll keep you posted on job opportunities and Grand Opening Specials!” Biggby Coffee posted on its Facebook page for its Dupont Road location in Fort Wayne, announcing the Avilla store, its third new location being built this year. “Thank you for all of your support during these past few years! We’re excited to bring Biggby to Noble County!”
The company has 243 locations nationwide, many of them primarily in the Great Lakes region. Each coffeeshop is franchised.
Biggby currently has other local locations in Fort Wayne and Angola.
“This is largely going to be a drive-thru coffee place,” said Tena Woenker, town manager of Avilla. “It’s also going to be the first major coffee place in town.”
She said the town has had conversations with Biggby for the past year about opening a location in the area. They were able to come to an agreement and have ordered the building, which the company pre-builds and puts together on site.
Since construction has begun, it has seen some setbacks due to rain that resulted in the site being full of mud.
She believes the estimated timeline could be about one year to complete the building.
“They are currently a week behind schedule since the site is just full of mud,” she said.
She hopes the coffeeshop will be successful in town and is excited to see Biggby come to Avilla.
“I personally always love a good cup of coffee,” she said.
Noble County hasn’t attracted many chain coffee shops as have other communities in northeast Indiana.
Noble County has no Starbucks locations, which are present in both Auburn and Angola, but does have a Five Lakes Coffee in Kendallville as well as a few locally owned, non-franchise coffee houses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.