KENDALLVILLE — No-Sag Products, a division of Liggett & Platt Furniture Components, earned national recognition for hiring, training and retaining veterans in its workforce.
No-Sag’s general manager, Russ Dunton, and human resources manager Jason Maneke accepted the Hire Vets Medallion on Nov. 7 from Deputy Secretary of Labor Sam Shellenberger in a ceremony at the Department of Labor in Washington, D.C.
They later met with Indiana Sen. Mike Braun and watched the Senate in session.
“The ceremony was very impressive,” Maneke said. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalise gave the opening remarks and Major General James W. Bierman Jr. was the keynote speaker.
Dunton said 12 companies in Indiana were recognized. He said Remona Kamer of WorkOne in Auburn nominated No Sag for the award.
The Hire Vets Medallion Award, offered for only the second year, honors companies with an engrave medallion, a certificate and digital image of the medallion to use for its business materials. Platinum and Gold awards are given in three employer categories, large (500 or more employees), medium (51 to 499 employees) and small (50 or fewer employees) companies.
No-Sag has 95 employees at its Kendallville site, including one employee who is on active duty. The company, in Kendallville since 1946, makes springs for La-Z-Boy furniture, several furniture makers in Berne and the recreational vehicle industry.
Nominees are evaluated on their veteran hiring practices, percentage of veterans in the workforce, training, education and other services offered to veterans and support of active duty veteran employees, among other criteria.
Dunton said No-Sag has had a picnic for the past 12 years to mark the 9/11 anniversary. Each picnic has a speaker and donations are made to various veterans organizations. This year’s picnic donation went to Honor Flight of Northeast Indiana No-Sag employee Ron Bowies is a musician in the Honor Flight band which performs at Fort Wayne International Airport when each flight departs and returns home.
Dunton and Maneke drove to Washington, D.C. to accept the award, but stopped to visit the Flight 93 Memorial in Pennsylvania on the way out.
Dunton said No-Sag looks for the best skills possible when interviewing prospective employees.
“Vets have a skill set that gives them a leg up,” Dunton said. He added that veterans are disciplined, receive training well and are on time.
“Vets have sacrificed a lot,” Maneke said. “The least we can do is give them gainful employment.”
Maneke worked with Kamer at Work One to submit the award application in January, but then got a request for more information. He supplied the information, then waited.
No-Sag was notified of the award in mid-October, so Maneke and Dunton had to make quick travel plans for the ceremony just three weeks later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.