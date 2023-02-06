KENDALLVILLE — A Kendallville man died early Sunday morning after a small fire started that caused minimal damage to his apartment but generated a fatal amount of heat and smoke.
Authorities have not yet identified the man who was declared dead at the scene following a 3:44 a.m. dispatch to 635 Wood Street Sunday morning.
Kendallville Fire Chief Jeremy McKinley said firefighters were called by a neighbor with an adjoining apartment after their smoke detector triggered due to smoke coming through the walls.
When crews arrived they determined the smoke was coming from the adjacent apartment.
"We had the slight odor of smoke but there was no fire, that was noted. The doors, the front and the back door, and the windows were all very hot to touch, the windows were dark in color," McKinley said, giving the clue that something had been burning inside.
Firefighters entered the apartment and found the remains of a fire in the kitchen area that had mostly burned itself out by the point they arrived.
Firefighters conducted a search of the apartment and located a man in a back bedroom who was unconscious and not breathing. He was removed from the apartment and resuscitation was attempted, but the man was declared dead at the scene.
Crews returned to conduct a secondary sweep after noticing items suggesting other people might live in the apartment, but found no other occupants, McKinley said.
An autopsy was being conducted Monday. No cause of death has yet been determined and the occupant has not yet been occupied.
McKinley said the incident was a case of a small fire that died out before causing much damage or spreading more widely.
"The fire was actually to the point it was no longer in a phase to combust, it put itself out, which happens, but not often," he said. "The majority of our fire was associated in the kitchen area, but we don't have any suspicion or nature of cause yet."
Because the fire involved a fatality, the Indiana State Fire Marshal's was called in to conduct the investigation.
Further investigation will be needed, but McKinley said an initial sweep of the scene suggests the fire could have been burning for as long as two hours before it set off the neighbor's smoke alarm.
Likewise, McKinley said they weren't aware of any working smoke detectors in the apartment where the fire started. The only smoke detectors that were heard were from the neighbor who called 911.
"That's what's critical about this. It's the combustion phase and the byproducts of it, the soot the carbon monoxide, it doesn't have to be much for you to not be able to breathe," he said.
"We see this too often, though, fatal fires through the state that don't have or have non-working detectors, just like the Fremont fire. That was a resident with a non-working smoke detector," McKinley said. "There have been several fatal fires (statewide) and a majority of them have been that have a non-working detector."
Kendallville Fire was assisted by Orange Township Fire Department, Kendallville Police Department, Parkview EMS and investigators from the State Fire Marshal's office.
The incident remains under investigation.
