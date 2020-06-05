KENDALLVILLE — New look. New location. Same old tyme popcorn.
Kendallville’s “Old Tyme Popcorn Stand,” normally located in downtown on William Street, will open for the summer starting today.
We say normally on William Street, however, because nothing is normal in 2020.
Due to the ongoing streetscape work taking place downtown, which included the block of West William Street where the stand usually sits, the popcorn has had to move for this season. This year, residents and visitors can find the popcorn stand at Shepherd’s Chevrolet Buick GMC, located at 550 W. North St. (U.S. 6).
Aside from the new location, the popcorn stand will also have a refreshed look starting this season.
The replica stand, which was built for the city’s Sesquicentennial Celebration in 2013, was damaged in a wind storm last summer. Since then, through the efforts of Ryan Alwine of the Kendallville Street Department and Brian Anderson of Affordable Signs, it has been completely redone and attractively decorated with new signage.
The stand will be open each Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Labor Day in the evening from 5-8:30 p.m.
A regular size bag of popcorn will sell for $1, while a large, family-size bag will sell for $3.50. Extra butter or peanuts are available for 25 cents per serving.
The stand is operated each weekend by several different non-profit organizations.
