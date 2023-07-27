KIMMELL — Two people were arrested following a warrant service executed at multiple sites at a rural Kimmell address Wednesday morning, according to the Noble County Sheriff’s Department.
Daniel Portmess, 44, of Albion and April Johnson, 38, of Cromwell were arrested at the scene and booked into the Noble County Jail on preliminary drug charges. The Noble County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office was expected to file formal charges Thursday.
Police said methamphetamine and firearms were seized from the residence after the 10 a.m. warrant service at 2118 N. C.R. 650W, Kimmell.
The police action involved 20 officers from Cromwell, the Indiana State Police, Ligonier Police Department , the Noble County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and Noble County Sheriff’s Department.
There were seven structures at the address, which is just west of U.S. 33, that had to be hit nearly simultaneously, including a home, travel trailers, a cabin, a detached garage and a pole barn, as well as multiple campsite areas. According to Noble County’s GIS website, the property is just over 12 acres.
“This took a lot of planning,” Noble County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Brian Walker said. “There were a lot of hazards. We had a targeted area, but it was connected to a lot of sites.”
Walker said police believe Portmess and Johnson had been living in a travel trailer on the property.
The Noble County Department of Child Services was called after three school-age children were discovered on the property during Wednesday’s warrant service.
The warrant service was the result of a several-months investigation by the Noble County Narcotics Investigation Unit.
The warrant service began at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Officers were expected to be on the location most of the day as they gathered evidence.
No one was injured.
