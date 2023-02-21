KENDALLVILLE — You can already drive through and pick up a coffee at Kendallville's new Scooter's location on Riley Road, but the new drink kiosk will officially host its grand opening on Friday.
The Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerce will gather at 11 a.m. for a ribbon cutting to welcome the new coffee shop to the city.
To celebrate, the drive-thru location will offer half off any drink Friday when customers pay with the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app.
With the app, customers earn three “Smiles” for every dollar spent to collect toward free drinks for their loyalty. For quick and convenient ordering, Mobile Order Ahead is also available. Ordering ahead allows customers to customize their drinks in many ways, pay ahead, and pick up quickly at the drive-thru window.
To pay with the app, customers simply need to link a credit card and tap “Pay in Stores” from the home screen. Then, if they choose to tip, they can select a custom amount or percentage prior to scanning their app. Customers also have the option to pay with cash or a gift card and still earn loyalty through the app by using the “Scan to Earn Loyalty” QR code. The app is available for download on the App Store or Google Play.
Scooter’s Coffee, founded in 1998 in Nebraska, is a drive-thru franchise that has been serving world-class coffee for more than 20 years and has over 500 locations in 28 states across the nation. With commitments to build new stores in 30 states, the company plans to open many additional locations throughout 2023. Its signature drink is the Caramelicious, and the menu features an array of specialty espresso beverages, single-origin coffee, fruit smoothies, Red Bull Infusions, Cold Brew, baked-from-scratch pastries, and savory breakfast options.
Connect with Scooter’s Coffee via Facebook, Instagram or Twitter and share your favorite moments by tagging @scooterscoffee using the hashtag #BeAmazing.
For more information, visit scooterscoffee.com, facebook.com/scooterscoffee, ownascooters.com or call 877-494-7004.
