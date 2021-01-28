FORT WAYNE —This past Saturday, Right to Life of Northeast Indiana announced a new executive director, Zachary Rodgers. This change was made public at the Northeast Indiana March for Life Prayer Gathering. Rodgers takes on this role after serving as the developmental director for the organization for over a year, aiding in the expansion from Allen County to seven counties in the region.
Cathie Humbarger passed the title to Rodgers as she transitions to her new role, director of public affairs, and continues her work with a national anti-abortion organization that is focused on the enforcement of anti-abortion laws.
Humbarger said, “Zach’s leadership is an important change at the helm of our organization. He is passionately pro-life and dedicated to the protection of our most vulnerable citizens. We value his commitment to the future of Right to Life of Northeast Indiana.”
Born and raised in Wells County, Rodgers graduated from Norwell High School and lives in Ossian. He earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing from the University of Indianapolis and a master’s degree in business administration from Western Governors University.
He has previously worked locally within the higher education field and is still a partner at The Stutzman Group. Previously, Rodgers worked for Congressman Marlin Stutzman as his Veterans Affairs and Military liaison, running the Bluffton Congressional office. Having attended Hope Missionary Church for over 30 years, Rodgers has always had a passion for helping others, including working on anti-abortion causes.
Rodgers said “I’m honored and humbled to be taking the reins of such a prominent organization in the pro-life movement. I’m so very thankful for the leadership of Cathie Humbarger over the years. Her tireless efforts have resulted in large numbers of babies saved and families helped. As Right to Life of Northeast Indiana continues to grow, my hope is to further connect with our communities to not only share our pro-life beliefs with others, but to put those beliefs to action.”
