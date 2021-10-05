ALBION — Noble County government’s “For Sale” sign is moving roughly a 1/2 mile north.
After originally intending to sell the South Complex on S.R. 9 as part of an efficiency movement which led to the construction of the Noble County Annex on the block west of the Noble County Courthouse, Noble County government is proposing to keep the south complex and get rid of its Weber Road building instead.
During Monday’s Noble County Council meeting, Council president Denise Lemmon asked annex project manager Zack Smith, who is also the highway department’s engineer, how the various county departments were to be distributed. Lemmon said she has heard from constituents who thought the new $15 million annex was going to lead to the closing of all other county buildings, with the exception of the courthouse.
Smith told the council the current plans call for the Noble County Health Department and Noble County Surveyor’s Office to remain at their current location at the Noble County Office Complex-South.
“There are a lot of moving pieces,” Smith said. “Nothing’s been finalized.”
Early on, plans had called for the health department to be moved to Weber Road, while the surveyor’s office was going to get a new building on the grounds of the current Noble County Highway Department.
Smith said among other issues, the coronavirus had led to the thinking that the health department should be isolated from the bulk of county government due to potential health concerns. The surveyor’s office was never going to be a good fit for the new annex because of the large equipment it stores and operates.
The South Complex was thought to be an unsuitable location early on because of sewage issues. The grinder at the location is old and the building is on a septic system.
Smith told the council that the sewage system could be updated with a new grinder or town of Albion sewer lines could be run out to that location through American Rescue Plan monies offered through the federal government. The county has not earmarked any of the $4.6 million is has received this year, and is expecting another $4.6 million next June.
“Everything the health department wanted could be met at Weber Road or at the South Complex,” Noble County Commissioner Gary Leatherman said. “The South Complex is a better building.”
Placing a new building at the highway department would have cost the county an additional $700,000 or so and would have cramped highway department operations.
Even with keeping the South Complex, the county will eventually no longer have to lease its court services building to the south of the courthouse or the public defender’s office to the east.
Smith explained to the council that the county commissioners had taken a three-step approach, with the first priority being to construct a building which would meet county department needs for the next 30 years.
The second step in the process will be the courthouse renovation. Smith told the council he expects to have a contract for design work ready for consideration at the commissioners meeting on Oct. 12.
The final step in the process will be the most efficient use of all resources, and that’s when the final plans will be set in place for the health department and the surveyor’s office.
Leatherman said keeping both of those departments at the South Complex is where commissioners are definitely leaning.
Following Monday’s council meeting, Smith lead a tour of council members at the annex work site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.