WOLCOTTVILLE — Sometimes, a little TLC requires you to put to work a couple of chain saws and a wood chipper.
The LaGrange County Parks Department is helping one of its own get back to being its old self.
Work crews have started a multi-year project aimed at clearing out invasive species of plants and trees that took root in a portion of the wooded areas of Delt Church Park. The goal is, over the next three years, remove those invasive species and return that land to an oak savanna. Those plants to be eradicated — autumn olive, bush honeysuckle, multiflora rose and mulberry trees just to name a few — choke to the prairie grasses and push out other native species that once grew under the large oak and hickory canopies that werefound there.
Oak and hickory forestscapes were a dominant woodland type in northeast Indiana. When woods meets grassy prairie, the overlap blends features of both habitats. The resulting lightly-forested grassland is called savanna.
A similar parks department program several years ago proved itself wildly successful restoring the natural habitat at the 200-plus-acre Pine Knob Park just east of Howe.
Ironically, said George DeWald, superintendent for the parks department, many of those invasive species were originally brought into the state with the then-seemingly best of intentions and planted decades ago. The idea was those plants would be beneficial. But in no time at all, they quickly became a problem.
“Mulberries were brought over for the silk industry. They thought they could start silk production here in the United States,” DeWald said. “An epic failure.”
Several park visitors have expressed their surprise at seeing the parks department cutting down and chipping up some of the park’s trees, said Mary Franke, the parks department director.
The work going on at Delt Church Park is a joint effort between the parks department and the project’s sponsors, the LaGrange County REMC’s EnviroWatts program, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. Each of those organizations is an important partner with the parks department on projects like these, and often help by funding projects like the restoration work now underway. Usually, those organizations make available smaller grants to the parks department, grants around $5,000 or less. But those grants play a significant role in the work the parks department can undertake.
“Without those small grants, we wouldn’t be able to do any of this,” he said. “The big grants are great for doing the trail work and playgrounds, our bread and butter is these smaller grants. REMC graciously gives us money for projects like this most times when we ask for it.”
Once the invasive trees and brush are cleared away, park employees will turn their attention to clearing away the nonnative grasses, using herbicides to kill them in the reclaimed portion of the park. The park will have to be sprayed with that herbicide twice a year in the next couple of years to finally clear the land of all the invasive plants.
Then, with the help of Blue Heron Ministries, a non-profit Christian land conservation organization based in Angola, the land will be reseeded with native plants and allowed to flourish. Blue Heron has become a valuable resource in efforts to restore marshland, sedge meadow, prairie, oak savanna, and open oak woodland communities in northeast Indiana and southern Michigan.
In the end, DeWald said, those park visitors who were surprised to see park employees cutting down and tearing out trees, will see this kind of work is worth the effort.
“This is great for wildlife. This is what the land looked like before we were here,” he said. “Before European settlers, there would have been all kinds of wildlife in these areas, but we don’t have those animals anymore because we don’t have prairies.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.