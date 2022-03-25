ALBION — The Central Noble basketball teams are used to recent tournament success by now.
Just ask the girls.
From 2017-19, the Cougar girls made three straight semi-state appearances, but it was 2018 when they were on top of the world.
That year, the Cougars defeated Winchester 46-42 for the school’s first state championship in any sport, and now the boys are just 32 game minutes away from getting the school and town of Albion its second in just four years.
Multiple players have since gone on to compete in college and continue to find success on the court.
This week, they offered their advice on what to expect and how to handle the pressure in the big game. Here’s what some of the Cougar girls champs had to say:
Meleah (Leatherman) Kunkel
Kunkel is a current player at the University of St. Francis and was the team’s second leading scorer with 11 points and was the top rebounder for the game at state with 12 rebounds to finish with a double-double. She also added two blocks.
“Honestly, my only piece of advice is simply to just take several moments in the day where you stop and take a mental picture,” Kunkel said. “Recognize what you’re doing and where you are at. It all goes so quickly and before you know it, the day will be over and it feels like a blur. Really just soak in the whole experience and appreciate the whole day and all it consists of!”
Lydia Andrews
Lydia Andrews is another current collegiate athlete from Central Noble’s championship team, playing for both Bethel’s women’s basketball and lacrosse programs.
She’s also the only player from the girl’s state title team who has a sibling playing in Saturday’s game when her little brother Jackson takes the court.
In the state championship, Andrews finished with nine points, three rebounds and two steals coming off the bench as a freshman.
“I would tell them to take it seriously, but also just take a second to understand how insane this experience is,” Andrews said. “I vividly remember during warmups just stopping what I was doing and looking around at the gym, the fans, the noise. It was literally crazy and I will never forget that.”
Andrews also advised the boys to just have fun, regardless of the outcome.
“I know that’s a little cliché but honestly, it is just a game,” she said. “Have fun with it, smile, joke around, laugh a little. Those are the things I remember most and wish I could go back and do again. Don’t take any of it for granted. Love your teammates. Realize what a dope experience it is. And thank God for even letting you experience this.”
Sam Brumbaugh
Sam Brumbaugh had yet to peak at the time of winning state as she was just a sophomore at the time, but was still a solid contributor as a starting forward for the Cougars, finishing that season averaging four points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists a game. In the game against Winchester, Brumbaugh recorded two points, two rebounds and an assist.
“My best advice is to soak up this weekend. Soak up the practice day, the feelings when you step on that court with the brightest lights shining on you and your best friends,” Brumbaugh said. “Enjoy the dinner before with your teammates, the morning you wake up and eat breakfast with them, the bus ride to your last game of the season, and the last time getting ready in the locker room with your team.”
Brumbaugh acknowledged the change in atmosphere for the game with much more at stake, but the game and experience in itself should be nothing to fear.
“Look how far you came,” she said. “You are in a position that most athletes never experience. Turn your fear into excitement. Even though this game may be the most important game you’ve ever played in your high school career, at the end of the day, it’s the same game but just in a different gym for a physical prize.”
The most important part of the day, according to Brumbaugh, is reflecting on the journey not only before the game but after the game as well as giving thanks.
“Thank you parents for their support and for driving you to and from practice and games. Thank them for believing in you every day. Thank your family for all the love and support. Thank your community for endless support through donations and showing up to each and every game. Thank your coaches for sacrificing so much of their lives to you. Thank the custodial staff for keeping your locker room and court clean, for making sure the court was set up for you on game day. Thank God for this opportunity, for this journey, for your teammates. All Glory to God! Be thankful. Take lots of pictures and give lots of hugs. Celebrate this moment, whether you leave with a red medal or a blue one. The game will go by so fast so enjoy every moment of it.”
Bridgette Gray
Bridgette Gray, along with Andrews, was just a freshman at the time but was starting in the biggest game of her short career up to that point as a guard.
She finished the game with five points, three rebounds, an assist and a block.
“My best advice to the boys is to enjoy every moment, play with humble hearts, and give thanks to God for such an awesome experience!” Gray said. “Win or lose, they will never forget how fun and exciting that day will be! Good luck to them!”
A piece of advice Gray wishes she had been told at the time is to “Embrace the nerves because everyone else was feeling the same things. They are an indicator of how much it means to you!”
