ALBION — The Noble County Public Library board will move into 2021 with few changes, including board leadership and compensation for employees.
Current officers, president Gwen Jones, vice president Diane Allen, secretary Reta Sherwin and treasurer Ashley Libben, will serve another year in their positions.
The board also agreed with library director Sandy Petrie’s recommendation to keep the employee compensation plan the same for 2021, including the director’s salary. Petrie said the library’s finances are in good shape, but there is uncertainty about revenue streams and priorities into the future.
However, Christmas will come a little early for the employees, who will close out 2020 with an unexpected surprise — an additional paycheck.
The board approved Petrie’s recommendation for a one-time salary adjustment of an additional paycheck to reward the library’s talented and gifted staff in a challenging year. Petrie said her employees are the “heart and soul of the library” in recommending the year-end bonus.
Board members also learned the Albion and Avilla branches will be closed Monday for –in-service training. The Cromwell branch is normally closed on Monday, so hours of operation aren’t affected by the in-service.
In routine housekeeping business, the board approved the annual reviews of its long-range plan for 2010, its by-laws, and its computer policy, all without making any changes.
