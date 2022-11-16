KENDALLVILLE — The electric bill at the wastewater plant in October was only $30.
And it was only $30 because that's the minimum monthly charge levied by Indiana Michigan Power for electric service, as lots of sunny days last month allowed the McCray Solar Power Generation Facility to cover all of the sewer plant's electric for the month.
In a short Kendallville City Council meeting Tuesday evening, the solar field garnered some short discussion from the mayor and others for it's much-better-than-expected production.
In October, the McCray field generated a little over 171 kilowatt-hours of power, 24.6% over the expectation of 143,000 kilowatt-hours for the waning fall month.
October had much sunnier weather than is typical for this time of year, allowing the solar panels to soak up and create free energy. More than half of the days saw more than 6 kilowatt-hours of power generated, with a handful over 8 kilowatt-hours.
There were few low production days, with the rainy cloudy Halloween on Oct. 31 being the worst at only around 1 kilowatt-hour of power produced.
"We had a $30 electric bill last month," Mayor Suzanne Handshoe said.
"And that's the minimum. It would have been $0," city engineer Scott Derby said.
Prior to installation of the solar field, the city's average monthly power bill for the wastewater plant was about $15,000-$18,000, Derby said.
So far this year, the solar field has generated about 1.8 megawatt-hours of power, which has saved the city just shy of $150,000 in electric it otherwise would have had to purchase from Indiana Michigan Power.
The plant was designed to pull just over 2 megawatt-hours of power annually via its field of south-facing stationary panels as well as some sun-tracking arrays, and is looking on target to hit that mark.
November and December are typically lower-producing months — city officials noted November has not been off to a great start with lots of heavy cloud cover early in the month — but the field is still estimated to pick up more than 80 kilowatt-hours of power each month.
Kendallville did just raise sewer rates with an impact of about $4 per month for the average residential household, while a large industrial user that has caused most of the cost increases at the wastewater plant is covering the brunt of the needed revenue hike.
The city hasn't raised rates since 2019 and financial consultants noted that this year's increase was below the rate of inflation since the last hike and that it would have needed to be a little bigger if the solar field wasn't helping to reduce cost.
Electricity is a large annual expense, but only accounted for about 10% of the wastewater annual budget prior to the solar field's installation.
In other business Monday, the city council:
• Heard from Handshoe about two new appointments she had made to local boards including Jacob Ihrie to the Historic Preservation Commission and Lance Harman to the Kendallville Housing Authority.
Ihrie is the current Albion town manager but resides in Kendallville and is interested in helping with preservation and downtown revitalization, Handshoe said. Harman, who previously served as president of the city's redevelopment commission before resigning the position in early 2021, opted to take another appointed position after being asked by the mayor.
• Approved addition of a $100,000 line item into the city's American Rescue Plan spending plan, to allow the city to complete a sewer lining project on South Main Street to help stabilize and old clay pipe that broke twice in a three-month span earlier this year.
The city hopes that process, which coats the inside of the pipe with a liner, will help prevent future breakdowns in the pipe. Those breakdowns cause the city to have to shut down South Main Street traffic and dig into the road for repairs, leaving bumpy patches after work is completed.
