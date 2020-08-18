LAGRANGE — Helping to keep local children on track with their immunizations, the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile will be making a few stops in LaGrange County this month.
The Ronald McDonald Care Mobile is a doctor’s office on wheels—delivering Parkview Physicians Group – Pediatrics providers to communities throughout northeast Indiana. While the Care Mobile typically offers an array of health care services for children, it will only be providing immunizations this time.
“We know immunizations for many children were put on hold due to the pandemic,” said Sarah GiaQuinta, MD, MPH, vice president of community health, Parkview Health. “This convenient option will help keep kids on track and receive immunizations required before the start of the school year. Parkview Health, in partnership with Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Indiana, is proud to bring the Care Mobile back into our communities.”
Immunizations will be offered by appointment only and can be scheduled by calling 877-774-8632 and selecting option 2. To maintain social distancing, only one child and their parent/guardian will be allowed in the Care Mobile at a time, and a tent will be on site for those waiting. Parents and children age 2 and up will need to wear a face mask. Those without a mask will be provided one upon arrival.
The Care Mobile delivers no-charge services to families without medical insurance. However, families with medical insurance are still welcome to make an appointment and their insurance will be billed for services.
The Care Mobile will be at each location from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. To make an appointment for either of the below locations, call 1-877-774-8632 and select option 2.
• August 24 – Shore Church, 7035 West 100 North, Shipshewana.
• August 26 – Parkview LaGrange Hospital, 207 N. Townline Rd., LaGrange.
