ROME CITY — Indiana 3rd Congressional District candidate Wendy Davis, a former Allen County Circuit Court Judge, announced during Thursday’s Noble County Republican Party Lincoln Day Dinner that she had received the endorsement of Kendallville Mayor Suzanne Handshoe.
Four candidates have launched campaigns for the 3rd District seat on the Republican side so far.
State Sen. Andy Zay, R-Huntington, who succeeded Banks in the Indiana Senate when he went to Congress, is again seeking to take over for Banks again.
Banks is running for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Mike Braun.
Davis, who has served as judge in Allen County since 2011 first in the Allen County Superior Court and then as Allen County Circuit Court judge since 2021, also joined the race just this week.
Two other lesser-known candidates are also in the running — Chandler Likes, a law school student, and Michael Felker, a retired Indiana National Guardsmen and self-identified “blue collar worker” from Warsaw.
Davis announced the endorsement as part of a meet-the-candidate opportunity during Thursday’s event at Sylvan Cellars.
Davis said as a judge, she could only be reactive from the bench. She said she wanted to be more pro-active on issues, including the prevalence of fentanyl in the cases she heard, as well as a broken immigration system and the county’s open borders.
During her presentation, Davis said she had received the endorsement of Handshoe.
Handshoe confirmed the endorsement Friday morning.
In a statement, Kendallville’s mayor provided the following list of reasons for her support of Davis:
• She is a strong and unabashed conservative.
• She witnessed the needs of the people of Indiana’s Third District from an extremely unique perspective as Allen County Circuit Court Judge. I know that she will bring these needs and our conservative values to Congress.
• As a military mom and wife, she will support our service members and veterans and work to ensure they have the resources they need.
• She is extremely passionate about stopping the flow of fentanyl that is made in Communist China across our southern border. I know that she will fight to secure our border and save American lives.
• She is not afraid to stand up for Christian conservative values.
Zay also spoke during the meet-the-candidate portion of Thursday’s GOP gathering.
