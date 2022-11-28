LAGRANGE — A 20-year-old LaGrange man was arrested earlier this month and charged with a single count of child molesting after police allege he was involved in an inappropriate relationship with an underage girl.
The LaGrange Police Department arrested Brogan Robert Knox, 20, of the 100 block of Mountain Street on Nov. 18 and charged him with Child Molesting, a Level 3 felony. A Level three felony is punishable by between three and 16 years in prison, with a state’s advisory sentence listed at nine years.
According to a probable cause document filed in the LaGrange Circuit Court by Nicolas Martin, the LaGrange Police Department detective, Martin alleges that on Sept. 14, Knox became involved in a sexual relationship with a young girl under the age of 14. About a month later, that victim told police about that incident.
According to the documents, Knox took her to a wooded area near Mountain and Factory streets in LaGrange. Martin alleges Knox first touched his victim inappropriately and then engaged her in sex.
Knox was arrested by the LaGrange Police Department and transported to the LaGrange County Jail. He made his initial appearance before LaGrange County Circuit Court Judge William Walz and was ordered held on a $50,000 bond. Walz also issued a no-contract order prohibiting Knox from contacting his victim.
As of Monday afternoon, Knox remained in jail. He's scheduled for trial in June.
