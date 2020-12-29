KENDALLVILLE — Main Street got its long-awaited facelift this year. Mostly.
The finishing touches on the city’s $1.57 million streetscape in the downtown corridor are not quite complete yet, but 2020 was the year this project finally came to fruition.
The downtown work came at a somewhat opportune moment in time — COVID-19 caused almost every event to get canceled this year so there were no conflicts with the ongoing construction — which means 2021 will hopefully be prime time for people to get out and experience the redone core in its entirety.
Although it’s not completely done, yet, Mayor Suzanne Handshoe said she’s overall happy with the way it’s come out this year.
“Very pleased with the way everything looks, not pleased with the fact that we don’t have lights yet,” Handshoe said Tuesday, noting that they’re still working to get that last bit finalized after the contractor and his crew got ill late this fall.
It’s been a long road to get to this point, to put it lightly.
The project first started being discussed in 2016 as city officials scoped the project and worked to line up the estimated $1 million it would need for the work.
The streetscape hinged on receiving a Main Street Revitalization grant from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs. Kendallville filled out its paperwork and sent in its first application in spring 2017.
And it was denied. And then denied again, and again, and again and again — five times in total.
On its sixth attempt in 2019, Kendallville switched grant writers, calling in a ringer of a firm with a near-perfect record of securing OCRA grants. It cost the city some cash upfront in consulting fees but the investment paid off as the group delivered the $600,000 OCRA grant in fall 2019.
As 2020 opened, Kendallville was in the process of finally bidding its long-awaited project, but three years of delay and a crowded construction market led to higher-than-expected prices than the stated $1.1 million in funding the city had arranged.
In total, the lowest bid for the project in early March came in at $1.71 million initially, which caused the city to press pause temporarily and work to try to reduce the cost.
By the end of the month, the city engineer and mayor presented some cost-cutting options to the Kendallville Redevelopment Commission, which put up the majority of the city’s local matching funds in the project.
At the time, the commission agreed to do a little extra borrowing and, with a $300,000 additional gift from the Kendallville Local Development Commission and its economic development tax funds, the city settled on a $1.31 million package.
At that time, work was planned only to take the streetscape to Harris Street, located just before the Splash-N-Dash Car Wash, and not all the way to the railroad tracks, although that final $123,000 stretch was contingent on the city expanding its tax-increment-financing districts.
Other cost saving measures including reducing some material costs, doing some of the metal work in-house instead of contracting it out and scraping plans for decorative pavers in the sidewalk in favor of colored concrete at the corners and behind tree grates.
The city awarded a $1.57 million contract to Malott Contracting in late April and it didn’t take long for work to start.
Crews hit the streets by the second week of May and started tearing up the old sidewalks and curbs and laying new concrete, making speedy progress through the downtown.
Kendallville residents pondered a unique mystery in June as contractors working on the sidewalks had uncovered several buildings that had sub-street door frames and windows — a relic of decades past when some downtown buildings likely had cut-out stairwells to underground entrances long since covered up — and reviving local legends about claims of underground tunnels connecting to a long-gone hotel.
By the end of June, almost all of the sidewalks were in and Kendallville had OK’d completion of the streetscape to the railroad tracks.
After July, the project hit what felt like a standstill for months.
Sidewalks and curbs were in — with the exception of some corners and spots where new streetlights and trees needed to go in — but the city was waiting on electrical contractors to arrive to finishing wiring and get all of the downtown electrical ready to go.
In late July, crews working underground accidentally severed phone lines at the corner of East William and Main Streets that knocked out phone service and some internet service to hundreds of people in Kendallville, requiring a repair that took several days to repair.
At the end of September, with few physical changes happening downtown over the previous three months, the city felt like it was on the verge of finishing up the project.
Streetlights were expected to come in in October and be put up and connected and trees, which would be arriving around Halloween, could be planted shortly after.
That work, unfortunately, has been continuously delayed, leaving the project unfinished as the city closes out 2020.
Delays in getting parts stalled the streetlights. Poles finally started going up in mid-November, but then further delays caused by COVID-19 hit crews making the final install and connection to the point that the city is still trying to get a hard deadline for work to finish.
“We’re trying to get some deadlines from them, can you give us a date this will be finished by?” Handshoe said.
Trees haven’t been planted yet, waiting for the final electrical work to complete downtown.
The last touches city residents should expect to see will come in spring, when Kendallville will mill and repave Main Street and one block of each of its cross-streets.
Although not technically a part of the streetscape project itself, the city is utilizing approximately $358,000 in grant funds from the state Community Crossings road improvement program to pay for the work, which is on the slate for first thing next year.
The fresh asphalt in downtown should be one of the last improvements to the downtown corridor, making Kendallville ready to go for the 2021 festival season, assuming that COVID-19 is controlled to the point that such festivals can go forward.
With 2020 behind and 2021 ahead, Kendallville’s mayor is hoping residents can start enjoying the revitalized corridor.
“I’m looking forward to finishing Main Street, do the paving, install the benches, the trees, the lights and put out the trash receptacles and get us ready for the festivals and Food Truck Fridays we’ve been anticipating,” she said.
