Several booked into
Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Tuesday morning through Thursday morning, according to jail records.
James S. Bolen, 56, of the 300 block of South Weeks Street, Albion, was arrested at 9:49 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony. Bolen was held without bond.
Roberto D. Diaz Jr., 31, of the 400 block of South Orange Street, Albion, was arrested at 12:33 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on three warrants charging failure to appear for court and three warrants for which no charging information was provided. Diaz was held without bond.
Sabrina J. Gray, 42, of the 29000 block of Robin Street, Elkhart, was arrested at 10:36 p.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on a charge of possession of a Schedule I-V controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor. Gray was released on her own recognizance.
Corrinne F. Janda, 35, of the 800 block of East U.S. 6, Ligonier, was arrested at 7:58 p.m. Wednesday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Jonathan L. Perkins, 32, of the 200 block of East State Street, Ashley, was arrested at 8:52 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation, a Level 6 felony. Perkins was held without bond.
Alexander R. Tweedy, 27, of the 1000 block of North Fourth Street, Niles, Michigan, was arrested at 10:36 p.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Tweedy was held on $2,500 bond.
