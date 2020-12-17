ANGOLA — A Kendallville man was arrested Wednesday night after a car stopped for a routine traffic violation was found to be stolen, according to the Indiana State Police.
Troy Lee Brockhaus, 22, was arrested on charges of possession of stolen property, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor; and driving while suspended, a Class B misdemeanor.
At approximately 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Indiana State Police Trooper Adam Kitson conducted a traffic stop in Angola on a red 2006 Toyota Solara for observed routine traffic violations. After a quick check of the vehicle registration, Kitson found the vehicle had been reported as stolen to the Kendallville Police Department a few days earlier.
The driver, Brockhaus, was also found to be operating on a suspended driver’s license and in possession of marijuana and other drug paraphernalia. Brockhaus was subsequently taken into custody and placed under arrest without incident. He was transported to the Steuben County jail where he was booked into custody on related charges.
Kitson was assisted in this investigation by Trooper Alejandro Hernandez, officers from the Angola Police Department and Countryside Repair tow service.
