KENDALLVILLE — Tickets are now on sale for Crossroads United Way’s Power of the Purse.
The annual fundraiser for Noble County will be held from 3:30-6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19, at the Community Learning Center, 310 E. Diamond St., Kendallville.
The theme for the 2023 Power of the Purse is “Empower the Purse” because United Way wants to celebrate women — the change-makers, the decision-makers, the connectors, the steadfast leaders who make a difference in the community.
The event will include a Fill The Pursue Instant fundraiser for Noble House.
The cost of the event is $40 per ticket, which includes admission to the event, a purse raffle ticket, buffet and water, iced tea or lemonade.
A cash bar will be available.
Attendees who bring a gently used purse, wallet or diaper bag will receive one additional purse raffle ticket.
Bonus raffles will be available for purchase at the event.
For more information, contact Michele Marlow at 574-295-1650 or by emailing her at marlowm@crossroadsuw.org.
Corporate sponsors include Flint & Walling, Ashley INdustrial Molding and NIBCO.
