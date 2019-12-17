Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Wednesday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Jeremy N. Church, 34, of the 1800 block of Maple Lane, Garrett, was arrested at 9:05 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Church was held on $4,500 bond.
Jessica D. Gullett, 39, of the 7500 block of Thoroughbred Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10:41 p.m. Wednesday by the Indiana State Police on charges of operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor. Gullett was held on $3,500 bond.
Alicia M. Mullins, 21, of the 300 block of Sycamore Way, Avilla, was arrested at 4:12 p.m. Wednesday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Kevin R. Slone, 35, of the 100 block of East William Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police in a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor; and on a warrant for which charging information was not provided. Slone was held on $4,500 bond.
John E. Valenti, 44, of the 300 block of East Mitchell Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:38 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a court order. Valenti was held without bond.
Melissa K. Johnson, 31, of the 1300 block of South Randolph Street, Garrett, was arrested at 10:45 a.m. Thursday on a warrant charging residential burglary, a Level 5 felony. Johnson posted $15,000 bond and was released Thursday.
Ezequiel Landeros, 27, of the 4000 block of North Sparta Lake Road, Ligonier, was arrested at 10:26 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Landeros posted $2,500 bond and was released Thursday.
Diego Martinez, 28, of the 19700 block of C.R. 38, Goshen, was arrested at 8:42 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Samantha J. Popplewell, 25, of the 5400 block of Smith Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 2:21 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging visiting a common nuisance/maintaining a common nuisance, a Class B misdemeanor. Popplewell was held without bond.
Antonio D. Booker, 36, of the 1200 block of East Fox Street, South Bend, was arrested at 5:49 p.m. Friday by the Indiana State Police. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
David W. DePew, 42, of the 500 block of East Diamond Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:29 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense, a level 6 felony; and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. DePew was held on $4,500 bond.
Chad J. Johnson, 43, of the 400 block of South State Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:09 p.m. Friday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Johnson was held on $3,500 bond.
Quentin J. King, 24, of the 2700 block of West Washington Center Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 1:17 p.m. Friday by Kendallville police on two warrants charging failure to appear for court. King was held without bond.
Dena L. Kreger, 40, of the 5600 block of East C.R. 415N, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:02 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. Kreger was held on $3,500 bond.
Haley M. Miller, 24, of the 900 block of South Townline Road, Ligonier, was arrested at 11:42 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Miller was held on $3,500 bond.
Hannah E. Veden, 19, of the 00 block of Vans Avenue, Coldwater Michigan, was arrested at 1:33 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation. Veden was held without bond.
Kyle J. Wilken, 31, of the 15600 block of C.R. 10, Bristol, was arrested at 3:43 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Wilken was held without bond.
Clyde F. Barkey, 52 of the 800 block of U.S. 6, Ligonier, was arrested at 10:28 a.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Barkey was held on $4,500 bond.
Roger L. Boese, 61, of the 800 block of C.R. 9A, Corunna, was booked at 10:26 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order.
Leslie Cook, 49, of the 300 block of West College Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 1 a.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Cook was held on $3,500 bond.
Kenneth J. Greenlee, 23, of the 200 block of Jefferson Street, Albion, was arrested at 8:01 a.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a charge of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or higher, Class A misdemeanor. Greenlee was held on $3,500 bond.
Gary W. Kidd 25, of the 1200 block of Estell Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:17 p.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor. Kidd was held on $4,500 bond.
Glenndon O. Masters, 56, of the 100 block of Henry Street, Kendallville, was booked at 2:18 p.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order.
Lynette M. May, 44, of the 3300 block of East Ridge Drive, Warsaw, was booked at 9:11 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order.
Billy Varela Jr., 25, of the 100 block of Holiday Lane, Cromwell, was arrested at 10:27 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
