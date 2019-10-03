Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
Justin A. Combs, 36, of the 2800 block of North C.R. 500E, LaGrange, was arrested at 10:44 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a pair of warrants. Charging information was not provided. Combs was held without bond.
Andrew W. Herendeen, 53, of the 600 block of East North Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 5:41 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor; and a body attachment warrant. Herendeen was held on $3,500 bond.
Kathleen S. Jatta, 52, of the 600 block of Mott Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:38 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on charges of leaving the scene of an accident, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level greater than 0.08% and less than 0.15%, a Class C misdemeanor. Jatta was held on $3,500 bond.
Edith R. Jones, 39, of the 300 block of North Street, Topeka, was arrested at 10:55 a.m. Monday on a warrant charging a probation violation. Jones was held without bond.
Joshua E. Nordyke, 39, of the 300 block of North C.R. 50W, Albion, was arrested at 5:35 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Nordyke was held on $4,500 bond.
Heather A. Slone, 48, of the 600 block of East Wayne Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:43 a.m. Tuesday by Wolcottville police on charges of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor; and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor. Slone was held on $50,000 bond.
Justin Smith, 32, of the 800 block of East U.S. 6, Ligonier, was arrested at 8:24 p.m. Monday by Ligonier police on a charge of driving while susp4ended, a Class A misdemeanor. Smith was held on $3,500 bond.
Cortney E. Wilkie, 28, of the 100 block of South Oak Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 6:28 p.m. Monday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level greater than 0.08% and less than 0.15%, a Class C misdemeanor. Wilkie was held on $3,500 bond.
Jonathon R. Bixby, 28, of the 700 block of Dowling Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 5:25 p.m. Tuesday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Tammy S. Keck 44, 44, of the 300 block of Woods Drive, Albion, was arrested at 1:36 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging a violation of drug court. Keck was held without bond.
Gary R. Wiles, 32, of Topeka, was arrested at 12:43 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Wiles was held on $3,500 bond.
