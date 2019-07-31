LAGRANGE — Lakeland’s new preschool program already appears to be a big success even before the program has officially started.
Parents in both Howe and Wolcottville have maxed out the enrollment for the program at both the former Lima-Brighton and Wolcott Mills elementary schools. The program was designed to enroll 20 students per building.
The preschool program launches on Aug. 14, but the deadline to enroll a child in the program is Thursday. However, Lakeland School Corp. Superintendent Eva Merkel said parents just now trying to enroll their child into the preschool program will likely be placed on a waiting list.
“The original sign-up, people have until Thursday for down payment. If they back out there may be some openings,” she said.
Merkel said she’s happy to see that the program appears to be so well received in both communities, but not surprised. LaGrange County has a shortage of preschool programs.
“We wanted a full program of 20 kids in each building, so this is exciting,” Merkel said.
The school system has asked parents to make a $100 down payment with the school corporation to secure their child’s place in the preschool. That money will pay for the preschool tuition for the first two weeks.
Merkel said Lakeland administrators arrived at the $50 per week price tag for preschool by looking at similar programs around Indiana.
Merkel said she’s long dreamed of opening a school-sponsored preschool for area children. Research, she explained, shows that children who attend an educational preschool do better in elementary school classrooms than those who did not.
“The earlier children are exposed to academics, and a routine, the more successful they are at school,” Merkel said. “These days, parents’ time is so strapped with two parents working. It’s so hard for parents to provide this type of environment. And so, it’s usually the students who struggle with school later didn’t have the chance to be exposed to this, and the more we can provide this as a public service, I think the better off our kids will be.”
Lakeland is offering half-day and full-day preschool. Classes begin at 8 a.m. Half-day students go home at 11:30 a.m. Full-day students will leave at 2:30 p.m.
Merkel said a typical day in either preschool program will start off with a little time set aside for children to socialize with each other and the school staff.
“They’re be working on real pre-kindergarten type work. So they’ll be learning phonics, they’ll be learning their letters, they’ll be learning a little math, they’ll be learning a little reading, they’ll be learning life skills, they’ll have purposeful play,” she said. “Really just a combination of learning how to work in a social setting.”
Lakeland has hired two licensed pre-K teachers and is in the process of hiring two paraprofessionals to assist with those classes.
The school system is hosting a preschool parent orientation meeting in the Lakeland Primary School cafeteria on Aug. 7 from 6-7 p.m. Parents will be able to meet the staff, learn about the program’s guidelines, and meet fellow pre-school families. Parents will have the chance to see the pre-school rooms during the corporation Open Houses on Aug. 12 from 3:30-6 p.m.
The school corporation has applied for a state grant to fund the program. The state has yet to respond whether it will fund the grant or not. With or without funding, Merkel said the program is going ahead.
The grant would be used to fund the salaries of the teachers and paraprofessionals. If the state denies Lakeland’s grant, Merkel said she’ll turn to the school’s community partners to seek the money needed to keep the program going.
