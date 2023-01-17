KENDALLVILLE — You know that rhyme that goes "first comes love, then comes marriage?"
Well, that's where Kendallville is when it comes to locking up the hearts of the Main Street America folks as the city goes after a national accreditation.
Last year, the city was named an Affiliate Main Street America program after a site visit in June. Now, the city is looking to take that next step in the relationship.
As a requirement of the $2 million PreservINg Main Street grant the city is receiving from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs, Kendallville had to work toward accreditation through the national organization. Affiliate status is the first step in that process.
Indiana has 14 nationally accredited Main Streets, with the closest to our area being Wabash. Auburn and Angola both hold affiliate status with the national program, like Kendallville.
Kendallville is already an Indiana Main Street accredited community, one of only 24 in the state along with Auburn, Angola and Columbia City. Albion, Avilla, Waterloo, LaGrange and Shipshewana hold “downtown affiliate” status recognized through Indiana Main Street.
The national Main Street staff will return to Kendallville on Friday, Feb. 3 and will host community meetings with organizations and stakeholders in the community.
"Nationally accredited Main Streets have front-row access to additional grants and other funding, as well as workshops and general support that other Main Streets do not. Currently, there are only 14 nationally accredited Main Streets in the state of Indiana. We want to become No. 15," Kendallville Main Street Manager Kristen Johnson wrote in an email to community members. "On Friday, February 3rd, the National Main Street staff will be visiting Kendallville to review and assess our organization's progress in meeting the criteria for national accreditation. During this meeting, they want to hear from YOU — the community — on a variety of issues."
Staff will host five different meeting sessions on the following topics:
• 10 a.m.: Broad-based community commitment to revitalization
• 11 a.m.: Preservation-based economic development
• 1 p.m.: Diversified funding and sustainable program operations
• 2 p.m.: Inclusive leadership and organizational capacity
• 3 p.m. Strategy-driven programming, demonstrated impact and results attendance
Local leaders interested in taking part in any of the sessions should RSVP with Johnson as soon as possible.
