ALBION — A Columbia City man was arrested Sunday after he literally left a paper trail at a crime scene Friday morning, authorities said. Albion police officers doggedly followed that trail until an arrest was made.
Justin R. Lock, 39, of the 2300 block of West C.R. 350S, had an initial court hearing Tuesday in Noble Superior Court 1 on two counts of theft with a prior conviction for theft, a Level 6 felony.
Lock is accused of stealing eight 15-pound propane tanks from the exterior of Albion Village Foods early Friday morning, and stealing coins from two vending machines that were broken into at the North Ridge Laundromat.
According to court records, Lock failed to participate in a pre-trial assessment that is used to determine a suspect’s risk to not appear for court among other factors.
Citing that lack of participation, Superior Court 1 Judge Steve Clouse ordered Lock to be held without bond pending his next court appearance on May 24 at 10:30 a.m.
The public defender’s office was assigned to Lock’s case.
It took some good old fashioned shoe leather to lead to Lock’s arrest, and Albion police were up to the task.
According to the affidavit for probable cause filed in the case, Albion Deputy Marshal Charles Lewallen was dispatched to Albion Village Foods Friday morning to investigate a theft. Lewallen found two padlocks had been cut in the parking lot area where AmeriGas propane tanks are stored.
Lewallen also observed an envelope at the scene, according to Noble County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Mowery. The envelope had a Fort Wayne address.
Lewallen followed up and discovered that the person whose name appeared on the envelope had reported his Chevy Suburban had been stolen.
“The next day, the laundry was broken into,” Mowery said.
Albion Town Marshal’s Office Chief Deputy Trince Hursey responded Saturday to the laundromat after the theft was discovered. The laundromat is located at 907 North Ridge Road.
Trince observed security video footage that showed a Chevy Suburban had been at the laundromat at the time the vending machines were being broken into.
“Trince started looking for it,” Mowery said. “He came across it at Augusta Hills apartments.”
Officers were eventually able to find the apartment the driver of the Suburban was staying in.
Lock allegedly admitted to both thefts.
Mowery applauded the efforts of the Albion Town Marshal’s Office, as well as the contributions of various assisting agencies.
“Albion Police Department Officers Lewallen and Hursey did an excellent job finding the evidence at the scene of each crime, and working not only together, but in conjunction with other police departments as well as this office, to piece this case together,” Mowery said. “In addition to presenting an excellent case to this office, the APD was able to locate a significant amount of the stolen items from one of the thefts.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.