LIGONIER — The West Noble school board tackled its housekeeping duties for 2023 on Monday night, swearing in its new and reelected members, electing officers, and setting its meeting schedule.
School attorney Jack Birch administered the oaths of office to new board members Parrish Kruger and Jeremy Brown and incumbent Joe Hutsell, who was reelected in November.
Hutsell, nominated by Joe Saggars, went on to win another term as board president over John Schwartz, nominated by Brown. Saggars was elected vice president and Schwartz will serve as secretary. Paul Fought joined the meeting for discussion via Zoom, as he is out of the area, but did not vote.
The board stuck to its second-and-fourth Monday meeting schedule with a start time of 7 p.m., but will have some meetings in the school buildings instead of in the central office board room.
The board will meet Feb. 13 at West Noble Primary, March 13 at West Noble Elementary, April 10 at West Noble High School; Tuesday, May 9, at West Noble Middle School, and Sept. 11 at Turning Point Academy. The May 9 meeting was moved to a Tuesday to avoid conflict with the high school awards program.
Interim superintendent Randy Zimmerly has suggested a listening focus for the first meeting of the month and a business focus for the second meeting, when most of the districts claims are ready for approval.
Zimmerly also suggested the board meet only once in December as a kindness to themselves, their families and staff members, since the second meeting would fall between Christmas and New Year’s Day. The board agreed, setting a meeting date of Dec. 18.
The board approved its own compensation of $2,000 per year for each board member, plus $25 per diem for in-district executive sessions and board-appointed responsibilities.
Because the board nearly always adjourns into an executive session after its meetings, each board member could be paid as much as an additional $575 for 23 executive sessions in 2023. There will likely be additional executive sessions related to the search for a superintendent, too.
Board members will be paid $66 per full day and $33 per half day for out-of-district training or meetings.
Granting key fobs to board members for access to school buildings provoked discussion on how, when and why board members would use these fobs. Ultimately the board tabled a decision on the fobs until the next meeting.
Zimmerly said the district has no written policy or guidelines for using these fobs. He pointed out that district employees must pass a background check, have identification name tags and meet other requirements before they are granted access to buildings and systems as new hires. Board members who let themselves into a school through a side door instead of using the main entrance could also trigger security protocols and panic among staff.
Access when students are present in the building and guidelines about after-hours access are other factors that should be discussed, Zimmerly said.
Schwartz said he has had a fob for three years and has never used it to access a school building, and he offered to turn his fob back in. Hutsell said he wants to keep his fob. Saggars said he would possibly use his fob for access to the high school fitness center.
Kruger, a retired school administrator, said that as a principal, he would be “highly irritated” if board members just let themselves into a building without notice.
In other business, Hutsell encouraged everyone to spread the word about the online survey, posted on the district’s website, which seeks input about the open superintendent’s position. The survey has links for English and Spanish versions.
The survey asks for input on strengths and challenges of the district, priorities and ideal personal and professional traits for the next superintendent. Participation is anonymous, with a final report to be shared by Dr. Marilyn Quick of the University Search Team at Ball State University.
In his report, Zimmerly said he is developing an administrative calendar with a weekly Zoom check-in and a monthly management meeting ahead of the school board meeting, where administrators could have input into agenda items, educational achievement and professional development.
The board approved a short list of personnel changes:
Resignations: Todd Smith, primary school food service.
Classified hiring: Zachary Brown, high school custodian; and Salena Neal, elemtnary school custodian.
The board adjourned into an executive session at 8:05 p.m. to discuss personnel and legal issues.
