TOPEKA — The Westview School Corp. suffered a loss last week when a young girl died of injuries she suffered in a house fire.
Monday morning, Westview Superintendent Randy Miller issued the following release about that incident:
“The Topeka Elementary School community experienced a tragic weekend with the death of third grader, Melody Gangwer. Melody was an 8-year-old, beautiful girl who we all loved. This will be a long week for her family and classmates, but the support already shown has been inspirational.
Principal Becky Siegel, stated, ‘Melody had the biggest, most contagious smile and she would light up every area she went to! She loved coming to school and she was extremely compassionate toward everyone. She worked hard and she was very polite. Melody always had a hug ready to share with me.’ Clearly, Melody was a special part of the Topeka community. We will miss her.’
Melody’s third grade teacher, Kendra Helmkamp, said, ‘Melody came into the classroom each day with a soft, sweet smile that would light up the room. She was consistently reading light-hearted books and loved sharing the silliest parts through fits of laughter and giggles. Melody had a kind and gentle spirit and never left the school without a hug goodbye.’
Our deepest sympathy goes out to the Gangwer family as they come to terms with their loss. Any support for the family would greatly be appreciated. We have Westview school counselors, area pastors, and support staff on hand to help our students and staff with the grieving process throughout the week. Topeka Elementary School has a lot to be thankful for, the staff, students, and community have really pulled together. The support and leadership have been comforting.
Visitation for Melody Gangwer will take place on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at First Church of God, 777 N. Detroit St., LaGrange, IN 46761, from 2-8 PM. The funeral will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at the church.”
