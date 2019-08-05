ALBION — Committed to the community and its youth, Noble REMC was fortunate to sponsor two students, Maddy Dreibelbis and Rachael Rogers, on the Indiana Youth Tour June 13-20.
Youth Tour provides young Hoosiers the opportunity to visit the nation’s capital, learn about government, experience American history and gain a better understanding about their electric cooperative and government.
“On the first day, I was nervous, because I didn’t know what to expect. A whole week with over 100 strangers?” Rogers, an East Noble High School student, said. “But I am glad I went. I have made so many memories and new friends, friends that I know will have my back for a lifetime.”
A delegation of 105 Indiana students represented Indiana electric cooperatives, alongside more than 1,800 students from across the country. Students visited the Flight 93 Memorial, the Gettysburg Battlefield, Arlington National Cemetery, the Smithsonian museums and the National Mall memorials, as well as took a night cruise on the Potomac River.
Dreibelbis, a Churubusco Sr. High School student, participated in the tour 30 years after her mother – Amy Dreibelbis – went as a Noble REMC representative in 1989. The experience is something they can now share together.
“This trip allowed me to meet some amazing and motivated young people and to make friendships with a variety of people I would have never gotten to meet,” Dreibelbis said. “This trip will not be easily forgotten and has continued to give me an appreciation for learning about our government, as well as our nation’s history.”
To learn more about Noble REMC’s youth programs, visit nobleremc.com/youth-programs.
