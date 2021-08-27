KENDALLVILLE ― As outdoor events are returning this fall to Kendallville, they will be getting a little bit of help with funding them.
The Kendallville Economic Improvement District approved $1,000 in funds for the upcoming Kendallville Car Show on Main Street on Saturday, Sept. 11 along with $500 for the Young Professionals Network's Food Truck Friday coming up on Oct. 1.
The EID has a $6,000 budget to work with and they discussed how they can spend that money wisely to help promote downtown Kendallville.
"We can't give to everyone," said Joe Sells, co-owner of Hosler Realty and president of EID. "There's no precedent that we give to one and not the other because all of it is a case-by-case basis."
Sells said during the meeting that the EID has to be careful with which organizations it gives money to because they need to meet certain criteria.
The Young Professionals Network came to the EID asking for donations to help them with organizing the upcoming Food Truck Friday, which was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sells said last time they held Food Truck Friday in 2019, three of the food trucks sold out within an hour and showed how popular it is around Kendallville.
"They haven't had a lot of time to fundraise," he said.
He recommended during the meeting giving them $500 for purchasing trash removal and disposal.
In other business, the EID discussed about snow removal bids. Sells talked about forming a committee to potentially receive multiple bids for the service.
In the past, they have only received one bid for snow removal and hope they can attract more competition for the contract. The EID is responsible for hiring a company to clear city sidewalks in the winter, which hasn't been as much of an issue the last two winters as there were few seriously snowy days.
