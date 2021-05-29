ALBION — Imagine being in a foreign country where you don’t speak the language. And then someone wants to vaccinate you.
That was the scenario that played out — at least early — at the Noble County Health Department’s COVID-19 clinic Thursday as the Albion Dexter Axle plant had its vaccination day.
After an afternoon group of Burmese Dexter employees displayed some reluctance to be vaccinated, one of the buses sent to fairy the workers to the Noble County Public Library vaccination site returned with only a single employee.
So Noble County Health Nurse Ann Lough returned on the bus to Dexter and was able to provide enough information to make more of the workers comfortable. The next bus had more employees to be vaccinated, and the next bus even more than that.
“They had some questions,” Noble County Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff said. “It’s understandable there would be hesitation. All medical care is based on trust.”
The Centers for Disease Control and the state of Indiana provided literature on the vaccination translated into Burmese which was provided at the library.
With a large population of employees from Burma, Dexter was the fourth factory vaccination clinic held by the health department in the last week.
The first three were held at the factories. Thursday was Dexter’s chance to get its workers vaccinated.
The health department had contacted Dexter officials to gauge employee interest in having a shot clinic at the Albion factory.
“After we did a brief survey, the response was so strong they thought we would be better served at the clinic,” said company Health, Safety and Environmental Manager Craig Sorg.
“We were pleasantly surprised by the response,” Dexter Axle Vice President of Operations Brad Sloan said. “It’s extremely important.”
Lough had contacted Central Noble Schools about using one of their buses, but this was bus inspection week for that corporation.
“I called West Noble and it was no problem,” Lough said.
So a bus was sent to Dexter Axle to pick up and return employees after they’d been vaccinated and had their required 15-minute waiting period.
Like all industrial sites, COVID-19 has been a big concern at Dexter. Even before the government mandated the wearing of masks, Dexter issued its own mandate. It also began taking the temperatures of all of its employees before they entered the facility. Random testing was started too.
“We were able to be ahead of the game,” Sorg said. “You don’t want your employees to be exposed to that.”
Dexter’s human resources team worked on contact tracing when an employee was diagnosed.
“All the employees have been wonderful through this,” Sloan said.
According to Sorg, Thursday’s vaccination sign-ups projected that one of its plants would then be 75% vaccinated.
“That is huge,” Sorg said.
Sorg and Sloan praised the Noble County Health Department for its proactive approach in helping to get as many workers vaccinated as possible, as well as apprising the company when its workers had tested positive for the virus.
“The health department did all the heavy lifting,” Sloan said. “They arranged all of it. The health department has been great to work with. The communication has been really solid.”
Lough said many factory workers put in long hours, and depending on their shift and transportation opportunities, they may not have the flexibility to go get a vaccination on their own. That’s why the health department sent out emails to county industries asking if they would be interested in having a clinic at their locations.
“Our job is to make it available as much as possible,” Gaff said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.