Several booked into jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Thursday morning through Monday, according to jail records.
Donald W. Allen, 53, of the 800 block of South York Street, Albion, was arrested at 6:38 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Lacy E. Baker, 32, of the 7600 block of North S.R. 9, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:21 a.m. Thursday on a warrant. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Jerry D. Davis, 59, of the 1100 block of South Martin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 2:36 p.m. Thursday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
James V. Hart III, 30, of the 4900 block of S. Old S.R. 3, LaOtto, was arrested at 12:40 a.m. Friday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 6 felony. Hart was held on $2,500 bond.
Bryson L. Addis, 22, of the 1900 block of North C.R. 500E, Kendallville, was booked at 9:25 a.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Class B misdemeanor charge.
James J. Dillon, 24, of the 300 block of Stone Drive, Goshen, was arrested at 7:06 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Dillon was held on $1,000 bond.
Damien C. Eldridge, 44, was arrested at 2:40 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation relating to a Class C misdemeanor charge. Eldridge was held without a bond.
Justin A. Jackson, 34, of the 300 block of Calvary Lane, Angola, was arrested at 9:46 a.m. Friday by Noble County police on four warrants charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Jackson was held on $3,500 bond.
Jennifer M. Leer, 45, homeless, was arrested at 8:52 a.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor. Leer was held without bond.
Bryan A. Sprague, 24, of the 100 block of Holiday Lane, Cromwell, was arrested at 1:27 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 5 felony and a warrant charging a probation violation. No further charging information provided. Sprague was held without bond.
Gary S. Thigpen, 42, of the 1000 block of Hobart Street, Gary, was arrested at 3:23 a.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Thigpen was held without bond.
Trey E. Grimm, 22, of the 5500 block of South S.R. 109, Columbia City, was arrested at 10:17 p.m. Sunday by the Indiana State Police on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; and reckless driving, a Class C misdemeanor. Grimm was held without bond.
