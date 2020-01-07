LAGRANGE — The first LaGrange County Commissioners meeting of 2020 turned out to be one of the shortest commissioners meeting in years.
The meeting’s agenda was largely wide open, with only a few items that required the commissioner’s attention.
As required by law, the first thing the commissioners did was reorganize, deciding to keep things the same as they were in 2019. Larry Miller was retained a president of the board, and Terry Martin, vice president.
They did, however, approve a $42,490 expenditure to purchase a new Ford E450 truck for the LaGrange County Emergency Management Agency to be used as a new mobile command center at large emergency events. The truck will be paid for using money the EMA has received from state and federal agencies in the form of grants. The truck is being purchased from an Elkhart County Ford dealer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.