ALBION — February’s heavy snowfall led to flooding in the West Lakes Chain of Noble County.
The issue came up at Monday’s meeting of the Noble County Commissioners.
Matt Meersman, representing the St. Joseph River Basin Commission, attended the session. And while the commissioners didn’t take any formal action, Meersman did share some thoughts.
The Noble County Commissioners are currently dealing with three instances of property owners who haven’t followed the county’s compensatory storage rules for bringing fill materials onto their properties. As part of the county’s floodplain ordinance, a homeowner is required to remove an equal amount of fill for every amount that is brought in.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources, which has authority granted under floodplain guidelines, is pressuring the county to deal with the violations.
“They’re holding our feet to the fire to address it,” Commissioner Gary Leatherman said.
As a last resort, the state could make the area ineligible for national flood plain insurance.
The problem is that even things such as bringing in dirt or fill materials to shore up a foundation triggers a violation if an equal amount of materials isn’t being removed. By the letter of the law, enforcing the rules would all but prevent any sort of development in the West Lakes area.
Meersman did not specifically advocate for the move, but he said one option would be to remove the compensatory storage requirement from the county’s floodplain ordinance and put it in the county’s stormwater ordinance instead.
Because the DNR does not have jurisdiction over stormwater ordinance rules, the county would not have to worry about pleasing the state and addressing the issue.
The downside would be the oversight would fall to the county surveyor’s office to monitor what is being brought into the area and what is being taken out.
The St. Joseph River Basin commissioned a study about what to do about flooding in the West Lakes area, and one idea open for consideration was the creation of a large detention area somewhere upstream. The engineers who did the study found that option not viable.
“That’s not a feasibly engineering solution,” Meersman said.
There is simply too much water that moves through the watershed to make this possible.
One option that could be considered is creating a mitigation bank upstream of the West Lakes area. People who want to bring in fill dirt would have to buy credits with the bank, credits which would be redeemed by digging out an area somewhere upstream at the current 1:1 ratio of new fill to what is being removed.
The commissioners did not express any opinions regarding any of Meersman’s topics.
Voting locations set
Also at Monday’s meeting, the commissioners approved early voting and regular voting times and locations for the spring’s primary elections.
Early voting will be available:
• at the Noble County Courthouse from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. from April 5-8, April 11-14, April 18-22 and April 25-29. Early voting at the courthouse will also be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 23 and April 30.
• at Bridgeway Church, 210 Brian’s Place, Kendallville, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 23; from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 29 and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 30.
• at Stone’s Hill Church, 151 W. Stone’s Hill Road, Ligonier, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 23, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 26 and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 30.
• at Merriam Christian Chapel, 3985 S. U.S. 33, Merriam, from 2-7 p.m. on April 25.
• at Cultivate Church, 500 S. Main Street, LaOtto, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 27.
Voting on primary election day, May 3, will be held from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Bridgeway Church, Stone’s Hill Community Church, Crosspointe Church, Blessed Sacrament Church, the Noble County Public Library’s branch in Avilla, Orange Township Fire Department, Cultivate Church and Merriam Christian Chapel.
