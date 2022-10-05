ALBION — A Ligonier man accused of a Level 1 felony child molestation failed to show up for his jury trial which will officially begin Wednesday morning in Noble Circuit Court with jury instructions and opening arguments.
Timothy S. Wicker, 39, of the 300 block of South Martin Street, Ligonier, was charged Feb. 21, 2020, with child molesting, a Level 1 felony; and child molesting-fondling, a Level 4 felony.
Charging documents allege Wicker molested a girl under the age of 11 between March-July of 2017 at a rural Noble County residence.
The girls reported the abuse to her mother in 2019 and authorities were notified.
The 12-person jury was set late Tuesday afternoon, following a day-log process. The jury pool consisted of 125 people.
During the selection process, Wicker’s public defender, Aaron Stoll, told prospective jurors that they should not consider Wicker’s absence from proceedings in making their final determination.
“It doesn’t tell you anything about what was going on the day of the alleged crimes,” Stoll said. “That doesn’t tell you anything about guilt or innocence.”
Noble Circuit Court Michael Kramer said Wicker was present at the final pre-trial conference when the trial dates were set. Wicker also called into the county clerk’s office on Monday to inquire as to when his next court appearance was scheduled. He was told to attend Tuesday’s jury selection.
When Wicker did not show up Tuesday, Kramer issued a warrant for Wicker’s arrest.
Wicker had been out on bond while his case weaves its way through the court system.
Wicker was originally arrested Feb. 24, 2020. At an initial hearing on Feb. 25 of that year, a no bond order was issued. Wicker eventually did bond out, according to court records, and on March 1, 2021, Wicker was charged with failure to appear for a court date. A warrant was issued at that time.
The warrant was served on July 21, 2021. During court proceedings the following day, bond was set at $50,000.
Wicker posted bond on July 26, 2021 and was released.
Wicker then missed another court date set for Feb. 7 of this year. A warrant for his arrest was issued on Feb. 8.
Wicker was arrested on the latest warrant later that month by Noble County police.
He then posted bond again and made multiple court appearances before failing to appear for Tuesday’s proceedings.
The case was investigated by Indiana State Police Detective Mike Carroll.
