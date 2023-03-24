LIGONIER — A flour milling company in Ligonier announced it will more than triple its output as part of an upcoming expansion project at its Richmond Street plant.
The company hasn't released any details about the dollar amount of the project or how many jobs it might lead to, but the sizable expansion is scheduled to be completed by fall 2025.
Local farmers may also want to consider growing some wheat, as the new plant will create a new, big demand for grain and Star of the West wants to connect with local farmers to help with supply.
Star of the West Milling Company, headquartered in Frankenmuth, Michigan announced plans Friday to dramatically expand current flour milling capacity in Ligonier.
Ligonier is currently home to one of Star of the West’s five wheat flour mills with a daily capacity of 800,000 pounds of soft wheat flour. The company will be adding an additional 1.5 million pounds of conventional soft wheat production and 500,000 pounds of pathogen mitigated capacity at the Indiana location.
The project will consist of a seven-story slipform structure to house the milling operation. The project also includes additional feed storage and loadout capacity, additional flour storage, two twin packaging lines, and tote-filling capabilities.
Star of the West did not disclose the cost of the planned expansion in its release.
Melanie Kellogg, executive director of Be Noble Inc., the Noble County Economic Development Corp., said Friday the project is expected to run around $150 million total. Kellogg said Star of the West would seek a tax abatement from the city as well as would also apply for a state Manufacturing Readiness Grant.
Kellogg said she was excited about the major development ahead in Ligonier.
"It's amazing, I'm super thrilled to support this project," Kellogg said. "It says what a great community Ligonier is."
Company representatives called the project "ambitious," but also noted Star of the West sees growth in the industry and is rising to meet it.
“The Ligonier, Indiana project is a significant step forward in meeting our strategic objective of partnering with producers and food processors with the goal of feeding the world” said Jim Howe, CEO of Star of the West. “Our business model is diverse within the ag-sector. Our ability to enhance and expand our wheat milling focus fits perfectly with our long-term company plans.”
“We are extremely fortunate to be partnered with a growth-minded, forward-looking customer base. We are committed to meeting their needs and sustaining those partnerships we have developed over many years,” said Mike Fassezke, president of the Flour Milling Division for Star of the West. “We recognize that the project is ambitious, but with the benefits realized, both financially and operationally, from our Willard, Ohio mill project, it just made sense to move forward and position our company for the future.”
“In addition to added capacity for conventional flour production, we recognize a market for an affordable pathogen mitigated flour. We’re working with a supplier partner that can deliver a validated 5-log reduction of naturally occurring pathogens, on a commercial scale, without altering the functionality of the flour,” said Karina Spencer, vice president, Flour Milling Division for Star of the West. “This will be the first application of this technology in a commercial flour mill in the United States.”
Initial projections would support demand for an additional 9 million bushels of soft red winter wheat production in the northeast Indiana region. Included in the project is funding for a full-time wheat specialist that will be based in the Ligonier area and work directly with local growers to maximize both yield and quality of their wheat crop.
“Over the years, our agronomy team based in the Saginaw Valley and Thumb region of Michigan have been able to work together with local farmers to enhance both yield and quality. Wheat is a crop that has tremendous soil health benefits and we are excited to support the Indiana wheat grower in their decision to include soft red winter wheat in their crop rotation,” added Kate Knowlton, Ligonier plant manager for Star of the West.
Contractors and equipment suppliers include: Todd & Sargent, Ames, Iowa; Buhler, Utzwil, Switzerland; Cordano Packaging, Cumming, Georgia; Leatherman Construction, Albion, Indiana; MartinRiley, Fort Wayne, Indiana; Kice Industries, Park City, Kansas; Jackson Industrial Construction, Concord, Michigan; Magnetic Products Inc., Highland, Michigan; Blower Engineering, Liberty, North Carolina; REPCO, Salina, Kansas.
Completion of the project is expected in September 2025.
Star of the West is a diversified agri-business with interests in flour milling, dry bean processing, agronomy services, and grain handling and merchandising; operating in Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, New York, Minnesota, and North Dakota.
The company processes both conventional grains and beans as well as certified organic. Founded in 1870, the company has been in operation for over 152 years. Visit starofthewest.com for additional company information.
