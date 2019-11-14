ROME CITY — The Kendallville Public Library board of trustees heard several reports Tuesday night at the Limberlost Branch Library, but tabled any action because of a rare lack of quorum.
Director Kate Mullins said Census 2020 recruiters are meeting at the libraries with potential census workers to help them with the online application process. The next census application sessions are Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Wednesday, Nov. 20 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kendallville Public Library.
The Limberlost Branch in Rome City will host similar sessions on Wednesday, Nov. 20, from noon to 3 p.m. and Thursday, Nov. 21, from 4-7 p.m. All sessions are walk-in, with no appointments required.
Mullins said census workers will make between $15 and $20 per hour when the census begins next April 1. Anyone who is age 18 or older may apply for census jobs, which offer flexible hours, paid training and a weekly paycheck. The American Library Association has developed a tool kit to help in counting people for the census.
Census workers no longer gather data solely by going door-to-door, Mullins said.
Mullins said libraries are assisting census recruiters because of the importance of making sure everyone is counted in 2020. Census data is used in many cases where population is a key component in how funding is distributed. Census data also influences legislative representation for the state and federal government.
Mullins also presented updated drafts of the computer and internet use policy and the schedule for holiday and early closings in 2020. Both documents were tabled until the Dec. 10 meeting.
Holidays when the libraries are closed include New Year’s Day, Good Friday, Memorial Day, Labor Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
The libraries will close early at 4 p.m. for the Wednesday before Thanksgiving 2020 and for New Year’s Eve 2020. President’s Day, Independence Day and Columbus Day are floating holidays for the staff.
