LAGRANGE — The following people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail.
John Mast, 21, of the 7800 block of West C.R. 200S, Topeka, was arrested Sunday and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Lavern Fry, 20, of the 100 block of North C.R. 1100W, Shipshewana, was arrested Sunday and charged with minor in possession.
Leah Miller, 18, of the 1700 block of North C.R. 400W, LaGrange, was arrested Sunday and charged with minor in possession.
Thomas Monik, 35, of the 4300 block of West U.S. Highway 20, Angola, was arrested Sunday and charged with possession of paraphernalia.
Timothy Monik, 37, of the 4300 block of West U.S. Highway 20, Angola, was arrested with possession of paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a syringe.
Chasity Loving, 34, of the 100 block of North C.R. 1000N, Angola, was arrested Sunday and charged with driving while suspended.
Holly Hardy, 38, of the 5700 block of South C.R. 300E, Hamilton, was arrested on Friday and charged with battery and possession of methamphetamine.
Cassandra Mockridge, 30, of the 100 block of North Shore Drive, Coldwater, Michigan, was arrested on Friday and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Timothy Rarick, 30, of the 1100 block of Moyer Street, Kendallville, was arrested on Friday and charged with battery and possession of methamphetamine.
