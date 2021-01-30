TOPEKA — A second COVID-19 vaccination site is up and running after receiving state approval, along with the necessary doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Topeka Pharmacy had been approved to set up a small vaccination clinic in the café at the back of the pharmacy building. Ironically, the café had been shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The pharmacy has been granted about 100 doses of the vaccine per week by the state. Topeka Pharmacy owner, Trevor Thain said he lobbied state officials to be allowed to open the COVID-19 clinic at his pharmacy in Topeka. In order to conduct a COVID-19 vaccine clinic, his staff must follow the same rules and safety protocols that are being observed at other COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the state.
Dr. Tony Pechin, the LaGrange County Health Officer, said he is pleased the state agreed to allow the Topeka Pharmacy to open its clinic.
“This means more shots in more arms,” he said.
The LaGrange County Health Department is operating the only other COVID-19 clinic in the county, and recently it moved that clinic from the health department building to the community room at the LaGrange Public Library in LaGrange in order to have more space to see more people. Because of the move, the state agreed to expand the number of doses available to the health department to 300 a week. That clinic is open Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Thain said slots at his Topeka Pharmacy COVID-19 vaccine clinic book up fast.
“This week, those 100 doses were already booked last week,” he said. “We’re already booking appointments for the next couple of weeks.”
Thain said the state has promised to provide the pharmacy with 100 doses each week for the next couple of weeks and then increase that weekly number to 200 doses, ensuring people will receive their second shots.
“This is what we wanted to get done,” Thain said. “The more of us who can do this, the faster we get back to normal.
Appointments are required at the Topeka clinic, just as they are the health department clinic. To make those appointments, patients must go to the state health department website and click on a map showing the LaGrange clinics to schedule an appointment. No walk-ins are allowed.
The health department continues to ask for volunteers, both medical and nonmedical, to help it run the LaGrange clinic. Those interested can contact the LaGrange County Emergency Management Director Bill Morr at 499-6431 or by email at wmorr@lagrangecounty.org.
