KENDALLVILLE — Crossroads United Way continues the tradition of helping the women and children in Noble County through its Power of the Purse fundraiser. A new feature is being added to this year’s event.
The theme for the 2023 Power of the Purse is “Empower the Purse” because United Way wants to celebrate women — the change-makers, the decision-makers, the connectors, the steadfast leaders who make a difference in our community.
The community is invited to nominate women for two new awards, Woman of the Year in Business and Woman of the Year in Service.
Woman of the Year in Business is a woman who owns her own business or runs a business in Noble County. She is a woman who encourages everyone around her to excel. She challenges the status quo and asks the hard questions. She takes her business to a new level and she has contributed to our community.
Woman of the Year in Service is a woman who displays high energy and skills in a leadership role at a non-profit institution or organization, or a woman who has volunteered in the community in some capacity of serving others. The woman exemplifies serving others.
All nominees must either live or work in Noble County to be eligible. Nominations are open now and close June 30. To be considered, the nomination must include a completed online nomination form, describing the successes, leadership roles, community activities, and evidence of future potential for the nominee.
Power of the Purse 2023 will be held at the Community Learning Center, 401 E Diamond St, Kendallville, on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. Go to crossroadsuw.org and click on Events for more details and the nomination form, or call 574-295-1650.
