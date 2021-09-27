KENDALLVILLE — After a year off due to COVID-19, Kendallville Apple Festival is back for its 35th year and organizers are expecting the event to return without missing a beat off the huge 2019 showing.
The fall-themed festival at the Noble County Fairgrounds had been getting bigger and bigger and busting its footprint prior to the pandemic, and Apple Festival Coordinator Amanda Taylor doesn't expect there to be any dropoff in the rebound year.
The festival kicks off at 9 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, running through 6 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday at the Noble County Fairgrounds in Kendallville.
Admission is free as always, although people wanting to park at the fairgrounds will have to pay $5 for parking.
"What we've heard from other festivals is that their crowds were up if anything," Taylor said. "They felt like they had more people and I kind of anticipate, we're kind of anticipating that for us, because people are wanting something to do and they didn't have it last year, we're expecting the norm if not an increase."
With an anniversary year this season, the Apple Festival is welcoming the return of the Dodworth Saxhorn Band, a 19th century brass band which uses original instruments from around 1840-1880 and performs period musical arrangements. The troupe will be performing while traversing the grounds and also set up for a couple stage shows throughout the weekend, providing a musical backdrop for festival attendees.
Outside of the Dodworth band making their return to the festival after many years, attendees can expect all their usual Apple Festival staples — food, entertainment, vendors and historical-themed exhibits.
Raise-A-Ruckus will be back as usual with shows in the cow shown arena at 10:45 a.m., noon, 1:15, 2:30 and 3:45 p.m. The folksy song and dance show, with plenty of audience participation, also features Miss Indiana and Miss Indiana's Outstanding teen, and audience members can get a preview of the upcoming East Noble Theatre season.
Other entertainment acts planned for the weekend include the Applesauce Quartet, The Dawg, The Whip Guy, Lepiers Fork Bluegrass, story time with Mother Goose, the Village Dulcimer Players, Wes Linenkugel and the Incognito Cloggers, with shows running from 9 a.m. to through 5 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
The Children's Pioneer Craft village on the south end of the fairgrounds will feature plenty of activities as usual including children's games, apple bowling, candle dipping, pony rides, a straw maze, the Wee Woods Obstacle and Maypole Swing, face painting and multiple children's crafts.
Kids' contests include apple rings at 10 a.m., frog flippin' at noon and apple toss at 2 p.m. both days.
Traveling a little bit north to the area around Floral Hall and south of the Merchant's Building will be the primitives area, featuring historic campers as well as shops offering wooden toys and knick knacks, kid's toys, jewelry, leather and beaded items, blankets and more.
If there's one area that's a little thinner than the past it might by primitives, Taylor said, as some of the historical campers and vendors have chosen not to attend this year due to ongoing risks from COVID-19.
"(We've) still got quite a few vendors there, but probably not as large as its been in the past," Taylor said.
Continuing north to the midway area is where you'll find the bulk of your food vendors, one of Apple Festival's yearly major draws, featuring several local organizations who will be looking to bounce back from missing the revenue the festival brings in for their programming.
Apple Festival veterans know what to expect here — New Brunswick stew, caramel apples, chocolates and fudges, roasted nuts, apple fritters, fried apple pies, apple dumplings, apple cobbler, ham and beans, chicken and noodles, buffalo chicken fingers, smoked turkey legs, caramel corn, and more and more and more.
The log cabin will have some craft demonstrators as usual including spinning, weaving, sewing, quilting, rug hooking and the like, with most of those exhibitors sporting period-appropriate dress.
Lastly, to the north end of the fairgrounds, antiques and crafters, vendors offering all kind of items for sale from wreaths to candles to wooden crafts to glass to pottery and beyond.
While some events have shrunk a bit in their return from COVID-19 cancellations last year, Taylor expects people showing up to Apple Festival won't notice much of a difference between 2019 and now. The event is still bursting.
"We've got everything. All the areas are coming back, we didn't cut back on anything," she said.
Anyone who remembers 2019 will also likely remember that the crowds have gotten bigger and bigger. Vendors have sold out in recent years as demand has outstripped even their greatest expectations.
Likewise, getting in and out of the festival has become increasingly challenging, especially for people who want to drive in and park.
In response, the Apple Festival committee has expanded and strongly encourages attendees to take advantage of shuttle service in and out of the festival.
Shuttle buses will continue to run from the nearby Fairview Plaza, where Rural King is located on U.S. 6, and the festival has also added a shuttle running to and from East Noble Middle School on Drake Road.
Both areas will have plenty of parking available as well as handicap-friendly parking surfaces as compared to the fairgrounds infield that can challenge for people in wheelchairs or those with trouble walking.
The shuttle ride is only a few minutes and the buses drop off at the pedestrian-only Fair Street entrance, bypassing long lines of traffic that in recent years have backed up with long waits on Dowling Street and Allen Chapel Road waiting to get into the festival.
Shuttle rides are also free and the buses are handicap-accessible.
Due to federal transportation rules, people choosing to ride the shuttle buses will be required to wear face coverings while on board.
"We've increased our number of buses, we're at three buses, so waiting times should be minimal, our plan for the bus route should not be impacted by traffic too much," Taylor said.
Lastly, although COVID-19 activity has waned a little recently, festival organizers are still reminding people to stay healthy and take precautions.
Masks are not required but encouraged at Apple Festival and the event is primarily outdoors, which should help reduce risk a bit. But the event does draw huge crowds that often leave people in shoulder-to-shoulder proximity.
As such, the Apple Festival committee is advising anyone who is not feeling fell to stay home and not attend.
Extra hand-washing stations will be available throughout the grounds for people to clean up and maintain good hygiene.
"We hope everyone will take the proper steps to protect themselves if visiting with us this year at the festival and hope everyone has a safe and fun experience."
