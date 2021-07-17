GARRETT — The corn plants tower more than 10 feet tall in a field at Brechbill Farms northwest of Garrett, the winner of this year’s revival of our Tall Corn Contest.
Benoit Delbecq found the plant that measured 10 feet, 3 inches on Monday, but likely stands even taller by today. That barely outstretched a 10-foot-2 runner-up plant measured by Larry Wilkinson of Kimmell.
“For the most part, corn, especially, is pretty happy with this amount of rain,” Benoit said during a week that saw rain every day.
By Wednesday, it had been raining heavily since June 18, totaling 9 inches at that point, said Sarah Delbecq, Benoit’s wife, who grew up on the farm.
“It got planted in a pretty timely manner, so that certainly helps,” she said about the winning corn plant. Planted on May 2, the corn field endured a rare snowfall on Mother’s Day.
“After that rough start, it ended up with enough heat and enough moisture, that’s why you’ve got corn this tall,” she said.
However, some corn at Brechbill Farms has been drowned out, “So even good things have limits, especially in the places where drainage is a challenge,” Sarah Delbecq added. “When you get this much rain, it’s whether or not the ground can handle it and how good the drainage is underneath it.”
Ears were starting to form on the Delbecqs’ corn plants this week, with silks and tassels emerging.
“This definitely looks good right now, but there’s still plenty that can happen between now and harvest,” Benoit Delbecq said.
Soon, the 1,000 acres of corn the Delbecqs are raising will need an application of fungicide by a sprayer or airplane, or both.
“These cooler, really wet conditions are prime conditions for root disease, fungus, fungal disease on leaves,” Benoit Delbecq said. “Right now, it’s pretty healthy.”
While it’s fun to have the tallest corn in July, the payoff comes from the harvest this fall.
“Height is likely correlated with yield, but height certainly doesn’t cause yield,” Benoit Delbecq said.
A few miles away, Steve Dunn is expecting a bountiful harvest from his garden east of Waterloo, which sports our contest’s tallest garden corn at 9 feet, 1 inch.
“I can’t believe it. It just kept growing,” Dunn said about his corn.
After an uneven first try at growing sweet corn last summer, Dunn is finding success in his second year by using “The Joys of Gardening” as a guide.
“I followed that thing to the letter,” he said about the book.
Dunn planted “peaches and cream” corn seed he bought in Shipshewana. He fertilizes his garden with manure from his grandchildren’s 4-H rabbits.
Over the winter, he prepared his soil by planting a thick cover crop of daikon radishes and packer peas.
“What a difference that made!” he said. “The ground worked up just like powder.”
In southwestern Noble County, Wilkinson uses cover crops and biological additives to create rich soil for the crops on his centennial farm.
“it’s a good healthy soil, probably the biggest factor in such healthy-looking corn,” Wilkinson said.
At planting time, he applied a sugar additive “that feeds all the little critters that are down underneath the soil,” Wilkinson said.
When side-dressing the corn with nitrogen in late June, he added humic acid, a natural soil conditioner that stimulates microbes and helps release nutrients.
“We’ve seen a lot of test results on the biologicals” that show adding them increases yield by 10-15 bushels per acre, Wilkinson said. His corn harvests typically yield 200-plus bushels per acre.
Wilkinson has been using no-till farming methods for 46-48 years, he said. Crops grow only about five months out of the year, and there should be something in the soil to hold the nutrients for the other seven months, he added.
“If it’s not cover crops, it’s weeds,” he said.
Paul Sanders of Pleasant Lake ranked third in our field corn division with a plant measuring 9 feet, 8 inches.
“Four years ago, we used to have our bison in that field,” said Sanders’ wife, Cathy. “After they all got out that year, we ended up selling the bison, and he started planting the field. The first year it was beans, and last year and this year it is corn.”
Allen Holman of rural St. Joe reported his corn stood 9 feet, 1 inch tall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.