KENDALLVILLE — Residents, businesses and industry within the city of Kendallville could soon see a decrease in their insurance thanks to the city’s latest fire rating.
Kendallville Fire Chief Mike Riehm shared news of the department’s latest rating of a 4 from the insurance services organization during Tuesday night’s Common Council meeting.
“This has been a long time coming,” Riehm said.
He said the effort to earn a 4 rating was achieved through a lot of hard work from a lot of people within the city including the water department and dispatch center.
The insurance services organization takes several factors into account when rating departments including the dispatch center, water supply, call time, number of full time firefighters, fire equipment and more.
The process to earn a 4 rating began some 16 years ago during a planning meeting.
Councilman Jim Dazey, who has sat on the city council for many years, said a better rating is something that has been discussed for 10 to 12 years.
Previously the city has had a 5 rating for many years. Lower numbers indicate better fire protection.
“I want to thank everyone for their hard work,” Dazey said.
Riehm said the current makeup of the department would make it difficult to receive a better rating.
“We would need to triple the amount of full time people (firefighters) to receive a better rating,” Riehm said.
Before closing his presentation Riehm thanked Deputy Chief Bob Combs for pulling together all of the needed data before the meeting with the insurance services organization earlier this year.
The new rating for the city will take affect Feb. 1, 2020. The rating for the unincorporated area (Wayne Township) has not changed, Riehm said this is due to a lack of water supply (hydrants) and distance from the fire stations.
During the month of October the fire department responded to 51 calls for service including one fire.
Also on Tuesday night’s agenda was an update on the Community Crossings program by Scott Derby, engineering administrator. The $997,388.71 matching grant will aid the city in repairing 15 streets within the city.
Project bids will open on Friday and bids will be awarded in December. Derby said work will begin in the spring with it being completed by the fall of 2020.
Opening Tuesday night’s meeting Mayor Suzanne Handshoe proclaimed November 19, 2019 as Bailey and Lilly Day in honor of Bailey and Lilly Ruse. The sisters were on hand Tuesday night to accept their proclamation.
The girls spent the summer raising over $6,700 for local charities with their lemonade stand. Funds went to Special Olympics Noble County, the Noble County Humane Shelter, Light the Night, Honor Flight and brain cancer research.
In other business:
• Board approved amendment 1219 to the zoning code, this provides a more flexible planning structure for new business.
• This year’s Trail of Terror saw over 1,000 paid participants, with 150 free tickets given away. Over 100 volunteers helped with this year’s event.
• The Community Christmas Greetings has a record number of boards this year with around 80 lit cards every night beginning Dec. 6 from 6-9 p.m.
• The 3rd Annual Tinsel Trot will be at 6:15 p.m. Dec. 6.
