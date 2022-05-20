Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning, according to jail records.
Jeffrey A. Chappell, 45, of the 100 block of West Herron Drive, Albion, was booked at 9:53 a.m. Wednesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Jason Clark, 44, of the 2300 block of West C.R. 100N, Albion, was arrested at 9:24 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police oncharge of sex offender registration violation, a Level 5 felony. Clark posted $2,500 bond and was released Wednesday.
Tristan P. Farrington, 26, of the 2100 block of South S.R. 3, LaGrange, was arrested at 1:29 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation, a Level 6 felony. Farrington was held without bond.
Jamie L. Kemerly, 47, of the 300 block of West Albion Street, Avilla, was arrested at 11:21 p.m. Wednesday by Rome City police on a charge of operating with a blood alcohol level between 0.08-0.15%, a Class C misdemeanor. Kemerly was released on his own recognizance.
Gary R. Miller Jr., 42, of the 300 block of West C.R. 800S, Claypool, was arrested at 2:32 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Miller was held without bond.
Paul D. Slone, 39, of the 1500 block of Maple Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:35 a.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 fleony. Slone was held without bond.
