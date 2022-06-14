KENDALLVILLE — It's been a long while since anything's been done at the former Paul's Pub building on Main Street, but now the city is pressing its owner to at least complete minimum structural repairs.
If those fixes aren't made by October, fines may start piling up.
Kendallville's building department issued a repair order for the former downtown bar at 211-213 S. Main St., which is owned by Kevin and Julia Walker.
Both were at Tuesday morning's Board of Works and Public Safety to seek an extension beyond the 90-day window on the repair order issues by city building inspector Dave Lange.
"Last year I was made aware of some roof damage on that particular building, tried to contact Mr. Walker on a couple occasions," Lange said.
"There was extensive damage on the inside as a result of the roof damage and portions of the rear of the building that are in severe decay and potential collapse."
The roof of the building appeared to have been damaged in the big wind storm that raked Kendallville in August 2020. Kevin Walker said he had contacted Lange after that storm to see if there had been any damage to his building, which Lange said he didn't see any. Lange corroborated that at Tuesday's meeting, stating that was an accurate account.
Despite the initial survey, the Walkers' building did sustain damage as part of the roof was peeled back, allowing for water to pour directly into the building.
The Walkers, who have owned the building since May 2017, said they had done some work to fix up the interior over the years, all of which has since been destroyed.
The Walkers say they are still planning to turn the property into a restaurant/bar with two upstairs apartments, although that plan hasn't come to fruition over five years of ownership.
Kevin Walker acknowledged he hadn't been keeping tabs on the building recently because of the COVID-19 pandemic and because his mother had medical complications and they had been providing primary care for her at home.
"We really didn't go out and check on the buildings," Kevin Walker said. "I took a look at it and just heartbroken. All the hard work and money we spent fixing it up, totally ruined."
Lange got back involved with the building in January on complaints of continuing deterioration and concerns about the building's structural integrity. He obtained an administrative search warrant to enter the building and conduct a review and made contact with Walker.
Lange issued a repair order on May 20, giving the Walkers 90 days to address the roof and rear of the building of among other problems.
On Tuesday, they asked for an extension beyond Lange's initial 90 days, as repairs have been stalled as they've gone through the city channels to obtain grant assistance from the Kendallville Redevelopment Commission's 50/50 facade grant program to help pay for the roof repair.
"The reason we're asking for the extension is we've run into a lot of delays," Julia Walker said. "We've felt a little bit strapped because we were told we weren't able to move forward if we wanted to assistance of the grant. Now we are at the mercy of the roofer on when he can complete the job."
The Walkers said the roofer was ready to go in May, but due to the delay in order to get their ducks in a row with the city grant, they're now looking at perhaps as much as two months before the roofer can get on the job. They said they expected to get a firm timeline this week when they go to make a deposit on the work.
Board of works members expressed some mild frustration that little has been done with the building over the last five years and that sparse involvement has allowed the building to degrade to its current state.
"You both understand the hazard that is created by these two buildings. They are totally unsafe," Board of Works President Jim Dazey said. "I would hate to have someone get hurt in them. It's been in decay for quite some time."
"My biggest concern, like you, is its been sitting there for years," Mayor Suzanne Handshoe said later in the meeting. "I can't have a Main Street with a big gap in the middle because the building collapsed."
Handshoe asked Lange for his recommendation, with him saying he wanted to see the repairs down within the original 90 days window but also was open to a short extension as long as progress is being made.
"I appreciate the fact their roof repairs have been delayed because of the various programs they're going through," Lange said. "I think removal and sealing up the back of the building is the most important thing."
Ultimately, board of works members agreed on a shorter extension beyond the original Aug. 20 deadline, adding 60 days to give the Walkers until Oct. 20 to complete the ordered work.
If the work is not done, they could face fines of up to $2,500 per day until the issues are addressed.
"We've got to see some progress on this building," Dazey said.
"Oh you'll see some progress," Kevin Walker responded.
In other business at Tuesday's meeting, the board of works:
• Approved a $119.99 purchase for a new pair of shoes for a new Kendallville Police Department Honor Guard member.
• Were informed by park director Dawn McGahen that the city received an anonymous donation to purchase a golf cart for the Outdoor Recreation Complex, which is being used to shuttle people from parking to fields and also to run food items.
• Approved an emergency repair to a blower motor at the Kendallville Wastewater Treatment plant totaling $9,484.25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.