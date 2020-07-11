GARRETT — Two people suffered injuries in a head-on collision Friday at 5:26 p.m. southwest of Garrett, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department reported.
Tracy Morris, 47, of Ligonier, complained of pain and a broken ankle. Her passenger, John Hatton, 53, of LaOtto, complained of pain and had possible internal bleeding. Both were transported from the scene for medical treatment.
Police said Lyle Renfrow, 36, of LaOtto was driving a 1994 Chevrolet GC1 westbound in the 100 block of DeKalb C.R. 56 when it traveled left of center. The pickup truck entered the ditch of the eastbound lane of travel, and Renfrow corrected out of it, returning to the roadway in the eastbound lane.
Morris was traveling eastbound in a 1999 Dodge Intrepid, approaching a hillcrest, when Renfrow’s truck hit Morris’ car head-on in the eastbound lane. Both vehicles were total losses.
Renfrow reported no injuries and declined medical treatment. Police said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.
The Noble County Sheriff’s Department, Parkview DeKalb EMS, and LaOtto Fire Department assisted DeKalb County police.
