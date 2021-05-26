Several booked into
Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Tuesday morning, according to jail records.
Zakrey N. Armstrong, 24, of the 100 block of East Main Street, Syracuse, was arrested at 6:11 p.m. Monday by Ligonier police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense and being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony. Armstrong was held on $2,500 bond.
Michael R. Campbell II, 28, of the 600 block of Berry Lane, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:53 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony. Campbell was held without bond.
Kevin L. Frane Sr., 49, of the 4300block of South C.R. 1170E, Hudson, was arrested at 11:34 p.m. Monday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor. Frane was held on $2,500 bond.
Blake J. Frederickson, 19, of the 700 block of Main Street, Dayton, Indiana, was arrested at 2:59 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Frederickson was held on $1,000 bond.
Brittney K. Hyser, 24, of the 200 block of East Highland Street, Albion, was arrested at 8:59 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on two warrants. No charging information provided. Hyser was held without bond.
Billy J. Moore, 59, of the 300 block of Mercer Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 4:10 p.m. Monday by Ligonier police. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Gabriell A. Pasztor, 19, of the 100 block of South State Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 3:54 p.m. Monday by Kendallville police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Pasztor was released on his own recognizance.
Bobby J. Reynolds, 56, of the 00 block of Countryside Village, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 11:42 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Reynolds was held on $2,500 bond.
Gage A. Waddle, 21, of the 4009 block of Heather Boulevard, Nappanee, was arrested at 2:59 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Waddle was held on $2,500 bond.
