KENDALLVILLE — The marquee of the Strand Theater in downtown Kendallville will once again illuminate Main Street in time for opening night.
S&S Painting recently finished repainting the marquee and new light bulbs are in place for the theater’s reopening June 19.
With Gov. Eric Holcomb’s announcement on Wednesday moving the state into Stage 4 of its Back on Track program, theaters are allowed to reopen today.
The announcement on Wednesday gave Strand Theater operators Kevin and Kathy Robbins little time to secure movies for Friday night.
With only a handful of recently released movies due to the coronavirus, Robbins said he will have to choose from what’s available.
“We still aren’t sure what movies we will be showing,” he said. “It feels good to finally be able to reopen again. We have been anxiously been waiting for this day.”
The Robbins are also throwing around the idea of hosting Noon Classics beginning Saturday, June 20. The Robbins posted the idea on Facebook Wednesday night looking for input from the public.
The post said they were looking at hosting movie’s such as “The Wolfman” (1941), “Bride of Frankenstein” (1935), “Dracula” (1931), “The Mummy” (1932), “The Marx Brothers” and more.
The post goes on to say, “In order to do this type of thing consistently, we have to have enough people come to each show so we can cover the rental fee the film companies will charge us to show these films.”
Since closing on March 16, the Robbins have been using the time to update the interior of the theater. The auditorium floors have been repainted for the first time since 2001 and the restrooms have been renovated.
“We want to make sure everyone has a good experience when they return,” Robbins said.
In preparation for reopening at half capacity, Kevin and Kathy have a social distancing plan in place. Six-foot distancing stickers have been placed on the floor of the lobby helping to keep patrons safe. Patrons will be assisted to their seats in the auditorium to help keep them separated, while enjoying a show. Hand sanitizer will be available for customers and employees and employees will be wearing masks.
“We are working to keep everyone safe,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.