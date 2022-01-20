ALBION — A man with a lengthy history of narcotics-related convictions was arrested Tuesday evening after a Noble County Sheriff’s Department K-9 alerted to the presence of illegal drugs in his vehicle at a traffic stop.
James R. Cougill, 57, of the 500 block of Oak Crest Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:04 p.m. following the traffic stop in the area of the intersection of C.R. 500E and U.S. 6.
Cougill was booked into the Noble County Jail on preliminary charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Cougill posted $2,500 bond and was released.
According to court documents, Noble County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Nathan Rodenbeck initiated a traffic stop on a blue 1997 Oldsmobile van. Sgt. Carey Coney arrived a short time later and Coney’s K-9 partner performed a free air sniff around the vehicle.
The court documents allege the K-9 alerted to the presence of illegal narcotics in the area of the driver’s side door. Police allegedly located a glass smoking device with a white residue which field-tested positive for methamphetamine during a search of the van.
According to court documents, Cougill allegedly told police the smoking device was not his and he did not know what was in it.
Cougill had been released from federal prison on June 29, 2021, according to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons website.
He had been sentenced in federal district court on Dec. 4, 2015, to serve 100 months in prison following a methamphetamine charge resulting from a case in Noble County.
Three felony charges were originally filed in Noble Superior Court I on April 9, 2014, against Cougill, who had allegedly possessed more than 100 grams of methamphetamine.
At that time, Cougill was charged with possession with intent to deliver meth, a Class A felony; possession of meth greater than three grams, a Class C felony; and receiving stolen property, a Class D felony.
Cougill was arrested April 3, 2014, after a traffic stop near the intersection of Riley and East North streets in Kendallville. He allegedly was found to possess about 103 grams of crystal methamphetamine in his residence in the 500 block of Oak Crest Drive, Kendallville, and in the vehicle he was driving.
During execution of a search warrant at Cougill’s residence, officers allegedly found ledgers, digital scales, coins, currency, firearms, safes, cellphones and a video recorder.
Cougill allegedly imported the crystal methamphetamine with intent to distribute it, and allegedly possessed two stolen firearms.
The investigation was conducted by the Kendallville Police Department, Noble County Sheriff’s Department, Noble County Special Operations Group, Allen County Sheriff’s Department, Fort Wayne Police Department, U.S. Postal Inspector Service, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency and the Indiana Multi Agency Group Enforcement Drug Task Force.
The local charges were dismissed that June, and the case was eventually moved to federal court for adjudication.
On April 2, 2012, Cougill pleaded guilty to a charge possession of a controlled substance, a Class D felony in an incident in Porter County.
In Noble County, Cougil was sentenced:
• on July 1, 2010, on a charge of possession of precursors, a Class D felony;
• on Nov. 2, 2007, on a charge of possession of precursors, a Class D felony;
• on Nov. 29, 2006, on four counts of possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a Class D felony; and
• on Oct. 14, 2004, on four counts of possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a Class D felony;
